Due to concerns over representation within the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and its reformation efforts, the Golden Globes will not be taking place on NBC in 2022, Deadline reports.

While the network said it belives the HFPA is committed to reforming, it “takes time and work,” and the HFPA “needs time to do it right,” NBC said in a statement.

“Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023,” the network added.

Deadline also reported that Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globes to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association headquarters. They include his Best Actor award for Jerry Maguire, Best Actorfor Born on the Fourth of July, and his Best Supporting Actor trophy for Magnolia.

Cruise is the latest in a growing list of celebrities to stand against the HFPA, in light of its recent controversies tied to lack of diversity and representation within its own ranks. Just a few days ago, Scarlett Johansson released a statement urging the industry to “step back” from the HFPA, specifically calling out the HFPA for failing to address sexism among its core membership.

“As an actor promoting a film, one is expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences as well as awards shows. In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why I, for many years, refused to participate in their conferences,” the Golden Globe nominee said in a statement. “The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to amass momentum for Academy recognition and the industry followed suit. Unless there is necessary fundamental reform within the organization, I believe it is time that we take a step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole.”

These latest developments come weeks after the HFPA cut ties with former president Phil Berk, who, in a leaked email, shared a post that called Black Lives Matter a “racist hate movement.” Before that, the HFPA said its board would oversee diversity and transparency reforms “in consultation with outside advisors.” The HFPA’s Black membership is currently zero out of its 87 total members. It aims to admit 20 new members in 2021, increasing membership by 50 percent over the next 18 months.