The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards are gearing up to be nothing like the Globes of the past. It will be the first time in the history of the ceremony that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will be hosting the awards show virtually due to the COVID pandemic. The show will take place on Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC and hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The beloved pair are reuniting for the fourth time, after hosting in 2013, 2014, and 2015. Fans love seeing Fey and Poehler join forces, but unfortunately, the pair won’t even be in the same room this year. The comedians will be in different cities, making it the first time the hosts aren’t together for the ceremony. Fey will be covering the show live from New York’s Rainbow Room, while Poehler will be fulfilling her duties from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.



The nominations were announced earlier this month, and there are plenty of other exciting and history-making moments that could go down at this year’s show. The list of nominees had its fair share of high points and plenty of disappointments, but some potential wins could be monumental and historic. Three women are up for Best Director, a 12-year-old is up for an award, and Regina King could become the first Black director to take home the Globe. Check out some of the things to look out for during this year’s Golden Globes as we celebrate the best of the year in television and film.