With the announcement of the 2021 Golden Globes nominations earlier today, AWARDS SZN 2K21 is officially underway. This year's Golden Globes is due to be a different affair in presentation, with hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler set to stream in live from two different places in the country, but also because of how the COVID-19 pandemic changed the conversation in the entertainment industry, specifically on the television side.

You know how these go, though; an awards body—the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this time around—presents their nominees in a number of categories, then we spend the morning dissecting each category, trying to figure out the films, series, and actors who were either outright snubbed or are looking to make hella noise during the live broadcast on Feb. 28, 2021. There's a lot to celebrate about this year's crop of Golden Globes nominees, but there's also a number of questions, comments, and observations that have to be introduced before we put on our prognosticator caps and try to predict who will take the Globes home.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the 78th annual Golden Globes nominations. At the very least, you can use this information to impress your friends when the Globes comes up in conversation. You're welcome, by the way!