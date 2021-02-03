The 78th edition of the annual Golden Globe Awards, which—like so many other art-related gatherings we once took for granted—has been hit with delays due to the ongoing pandemic, unveiled its selection of potential honorees in film and television on Wednesday.

Below, see an archived video of the announcement special celebrating this year's nominees during an early morning Today and E! News broadcast co-hosted by past winners Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson:

The ceremony is set for Feb. 28 in Beverly Hills, California with returning hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. In addition to the main categories, the Carol Burnett Award is going to Norman Lear and the Cecil B. deMille Award is going to Jane Fonda.

Below, peep the full list of 2021 Golden Globe nominees, and congrats to all.