The 2020 Emmys are officially going virtual.

Variety obtained a letter sent to this year's nominees, informing them that the ceremony will be held inside their respective homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the memo from Emmy host Jimmy Kimmel and the show's executive producers indicates that details are still forthcoming, it seems like they could be envisioning something of a live format, based on their desire to capture the nominees' "unique 'on screen' moments."

"We are assembling a top notch team of technicians, producers and writers to work closely with Jimmy Kimmel and with you and your team, to make sure that we can film with you (and loved ones or whomever else you choose to be with) at your home, or another location of your choice," the letter reads. "We're going to make you look fabulous – we’re exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments."

When discussing the informal theme for this year's Emmys, which is "come as you are, but make an effort," the letter acknowledges the problems with differences in time zones, especially with those who live in the UK. Again, this recognition suggests that the producers want to do a live show. If that's the plan, it's an incredibly ambitious undertaking. But if it can be pulled off without much of a hitch, the Grammys and/or Oscars could decide to do the same.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 20.