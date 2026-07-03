Dev Patel

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Marquee of the Paramount Theatre lit up at night for the SXSW Film & TV Festival
Pop Culture

SXSW 2024: Here's Everything We Experienced at This Year’s Festival

From Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt making a grand entrance on the back of a pickup truck to Magic City getting the documentary treatment, we take a look at highlights from this year's SXSW.

Trace William Cowen853 days ago
dev patel in monkey man
Pop Culture

Dev Patel Stars in Trailer for Directing Debut 'Monkey Man,' Produced by Jordan Peele

The three-minute trailer is soundtracked by Jay-Z's "Beware" verse.

Trace William Cowen904 days ago
Dev Patel on red carpet
Pop Culture

Dev Patel Intervenes in Australia Stabbing Incident

"Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight," said 'The Green Knight' star's representative.

Brad Callas1446 days ago
The Green Knight
Pop Culture

Everything You Need to Know About A24's 'The Green Knight'

A24's latest film 'The Green Knight' (starring Dev Patel) is one confusing journey. Here's everything you need to know about the film if you've seen it or not.

Ayaa Mesbah1810 days ago
dev
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for A24's 'The Green Knight' Starring Dev Patel

Dev Patel leads the cast as King Arthur’s nephew in David Lowery's latest. Previously, Lowery linked with A24 for his acclaimed feature 'A Ghost Story.'

Trace William Cowen1895 days ago
Advertisement
'The Green Knight'
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for A24's 'The Green Knight'

The David Lowery-directed fantasy film is slated to hit theaters this summer.

Joshua Espinoza2347 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App