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SXSW 2024: Here's Everything We Experienced at This Year’s Festival
From Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt making a grand entrance on the back of a pickup truck to Magic City getting the documentary treatment, we take a look at highlights from this year's SXSW.
Dev Patel Stars in Trailer for Directing Debut 'Monkey Man,' Produced by Jordan Peele
The three-minute trailer is soundtracked by Jay-Z's "Beware" verse.
Dev Patel Intervenes in Australia Stabbing Incident
"Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight," said 'The Green Knight' star's representative.
Everything You Need to Know About A24's 'The Green Knight'
A24's latest film 'The Green Knight' (starring Dev Patel) is one confusing journey. Here's everything you need to know about the film if you've seen it or not.
Watch the New Trailer for A24's 'The Green Knight' Starring Dev Patel
Dev Patel leads the cast as King Arthur’s nephew in David Lowery's latest. Previously, Lowery linked with A24 for his acclaimed feature 'A Ghost Story.'
Watch the First Trailer for A24's 'The Green Knight'
The David Lowery-directed fantasy film is slated to hit theaters this summer.