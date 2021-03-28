Game of Thrones author and four-time Emmy winner George R.R. Martin has signed a five-year overall deal with HBO, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The massive deal, which is reported to be worth somewhere in the mid-eight figure range, will see Martin develop programming for HBO and its streaming service HBO Max.

There are currently several Game of Thrones projects that are being developed while one has already been greenlit. There’s a series revolving around Nymeria of House Martell, a show that will take place in King’s Landing’s Flea Bottom slum, a series with a working title of 9 Voyages that will follow House Velaryon’s Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake, and a series based on Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas. There’s also an animated GoT series in the works though details about that project are scarce. House of the Dragon, the series that has been greenlit by HBO, will follow the House Targaryen​​​​​​​ 300 years before the events of GoT​​​​​​​took place.

Martin is set to be an executive producer on all of the aforementioned series.

On top of more Game of Thrones content, Martin is developing an adaptation of Nnedi Okorafor’s novel Who Fears Death. He’s also developing an adaptation of Roger Zelazny​​​​​​​’s 1979 novel Roadmarks.

Speaking of deals, earlier this week it was announced that Issa Rae signed a five-year overall deal with WarnerMedia that will see the Insecure creator develop content for Warner Bros. Television, HBO Max, and HBO via her media company Hoorae.