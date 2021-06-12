After being postponed last year because of the COVID-19, the biggest gaming event of the year has finally returned in an all-digital version.

E3 2021 marks the return of the annual video game industry event, which often brings plenty of exciting new game announcements. This year is set to be an especially interesting one, especially since it’s the first E3 since the arrival of Sony and Microsoft’s new PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Nintendo is also expected to unveil a hardware revision to Switch, which could bring with it enhanced graphical capabilities.

Some of the biggest publishers in the industry will be streaming as part of the broadcast kicking off this Saturday, June 12, with Ubisoft’s conference being the first major show. Gearbox, the developer behind the Borderlands series, will follow with a short showcase. Sunday, June 13 will bring the Xbox E3 games showcase in the first major showing for Microsoft’s gaming division since acquiring Elder Scrolls publisher and developer Bethesda last year.

Square Enix is also scheduled to present a showcase on June 13, while a PC Gaming-focused show and the Future Games show will conclude Sunday’s broadcast schedule. Verizon, Take-Two Interactive, Mythical Games, and Capcom will all be among those offering updates for fans and investors on Monday, June 14. The final day of broadcasting on Tuesday, June 15 will bring Nintendo’s highly anticipated E3 Direct showcase, and an hour-long presentation from Bandai Namco.

Sony’s PlayStation is notably absent from this year’s festivities, although it’s worth noting that a gameplay presentation for Horizon Forbidden West was released in late May. Whether there will be much from PlayStation’s first-party lineup at the show remains to be seen.

Check out a round-up of all the new games announced at E3 2021 below.

This post will be updated.