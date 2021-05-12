Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine escalation, Gal Gadot has shared a public statement calling for an end to what she said is a “vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long.”

In the statement, the Justice League star—who won the title of Miss Israel in 2004 when she was 18 and also served in the Israel Defense Forces, a compulsory move for Israeli citizens—said she was praying leaders would “find the solution” and expressed hope that peace could be attained.

“Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation,” Gadot wrote. “Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace.”

💔 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) May 12, 2021

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council said that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had spoken with Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat. During the call, per a press release from the White House, Sullivan condemned ongoing rocket attacks, including those against Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Sullivan also spoke with the government of Egypt about the current situation, discussing steps to “restore calm over the coming days.”

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that Israeli jets had dropped two bombs on a 14-story Gaza City building, destroying it. Palestinians in Belgrade recently gathered in protest of the violence, which comes after years of conflict over contested Jerusalem.

Gadot, one of several public figures who have spoken out about the latest violence, was met with criticism after sharing her statement on Tuesday: