Just a short while ago, the latest trailer for F9 a.k.a. Fast & Furious 9 premiered ahead of Super Bowl LV. The 30-second spot doesn’t offer many new glimpses into what we can expect to see when the ninth entry in the Fast & Furious film series comes out later this year.

F9 was originally scheduled to hit theaters in May 2020, but pushed back its release date an entire year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the trailer up top.

Michelle Rodriguez previously hinted that F9 will be going to space, confirming long-standing speculation regarding the otherworldly direction of the franchise. “See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man,” Rodriguez said. “When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!”

Deadline reported in October that the Fast & Furious saga will conclude with its 11th film. Justin Lin, who previously directed four installments, will be behind the camera for the final two movies, including F9. While the end of F&F is within sight, spinoffs featuring characters within the series are already in development.