Bobby Moynihan’s “Drunk Uncle” is one of his best-remembered characters from his long run on Saturday Night Live. One of his final times trotting out the character was during Donald Trump’s hosting of the show in 2015. Moynihan embodied the next four years, with his character hooting and hollering for Trump. With anyone else, the attack on the host might have led to awkward afterparties, but Moynihan revealed that Trump didn’t get it.

In an interview with The Daily Beast’s The Last Laugh podcast, the actor shared that Trump didn’t realize the drunk, racist uncle was meant to be loathed.

“I remember thinking, this is one of the only things in the show that’s actually really bad-mouthing him and pointing out how racist and terrible he is. And he walked up to me afterwards and I’m like, oh no. And he shook my hand,” he said. “ And he was like, ‘Thank you so much. That was so nice to hear such nice things being said.’ And I was like, you moron.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Moynihan said that Trump, unsurprisingly, was unwilling to admit he was wrong when he flubbed a line.

“He was not the worst host. He was just delusional,” Moynihan said. “He did something completely wrong [in a taped sketch] and they were like, ‘Cut! Hey, you did that wrong.” And he was like, “No, I didn’t.’” And, and they were like, “Yes, you did.”

The crew ran back the tape and showed him his mistake and Trump still refused to give in.

“They showed it to him and he was like, ‘I like it better that way,’” he said. “The vibe felt like a bratty, rich child.”

You can listen to Moynihan’s full interview on The Last Laugh below.