If your Spidey Senses were tingling, that’s probably because Spider-Man films may soon be finding themselves on Disney+.

Disney and Sony have reached a multi-year deal, revealed today, that would make Spider-Man and other major properties eligible to stream on Disney+. The deal— which will kick off with Sony’s 2022 release slate and run through 2026— will bring various titles to Disney+, Hulu, FX Networks, ABC, Disney Channels, and Freeform.

For legal reasons, Peter Parker hasn’t been able to hang with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on streaming, but Marvel fans are hopeful this news means things are changing.

Theatrical releases between 2022 to 2026 will also be moving to Disney after their time on Netflix, following the announcement of its pay-1 exclusive deal with Sony and their agreement to co-production rights to direct-to-streaming films. While financial terms of that deal weren’t disclosed in the revelation and the companies declined to comment on dollar amounts to Deadline, someone familiar with the pact estimated the combined value of the Netflix and Disney deals at more than $3 billion.

An announcement for this latest deal said it “gives Disney enormous programming potential across its platforms and makes them key destinations for a robust collection of Spider-Man films.”

Chuck Saftler, head of Business Operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks, and Acquisitions in DMED’s Networks division, said that the deal is a “win for fans.”

“This landmark multi-year, platform agnostic agreement guarantees the team at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution a tremendous amount of flexibility and breadth of programming possibilities to leverage Sony’s rich slate of award-winning action and family films across our direct-to-consumer services and linear channels,” Saftler said.

Of course, this isn’t the only recent news coming out of the Spidey-Verse. Just this week, Alfred Molina, who starred as Doc Ock in 2004’s Spider-Man 2, revealed that he’ll be throwing his arms back on to reprise his roll in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Peter may not be too thrilled, though.