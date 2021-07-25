During a virtual panel at San Diego Comic-Con earlier today, Showtime unveiled the debut trailer for Dexter: New Blood, the upcoming miniseries centered around Dexter Morgan, the serial killer who targets other murderers.

The show picks up 10 years after the events of Dexter’s final season, as he finds himself living in upstate New York under the alias Jim Lindsay. While certain aspects of his life have changed, Dexter continues to fight the calling of the Dark Passenger. His job as a sales associate in an outdoors store surrounded by various weapons probably doesn’t help.

The network announced the return of Dexter for a limited, 10-episode series in October. It’s uncertain how fans would react to the show coming back since the series finale wasn’t well-received. However, Showtime president Gary Levine said at the time the network would only entertain a Dexter revival if there was a story worth exploring.

“Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago,” Levine told The Hollywood Reporter. “We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series.”

Michael C. Hall has returned to reprise his role as the titular character, while Clyde Phillips is back as showrunner after stepping down following Season 4. Phillips positioned this revival as a means to provide the show’s fans with a “second finale” that they can actually be proud of.

“We basically do get to start from scratch,” Phillips said on TV’s Top 5 podcast. “We want this to not be Dexter Season 9. Ten years, or however many years, have passed by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage. In so far as the ending of the show, this will have no resemblance to how the original finale was. It’s a great opportunity to write a second finale for our show, and Showtime was very gracious about that.”

Dexter: New Blood will premiere Sunday, November 7 on Showtime. Check out the trailer up top.