The reporter in the viral video that showed him avoiding a herd of bison while recording at Yellowstone National Park reflected on the moment on its one-year anniversary and talked about how much he’s grown since then.

There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF

Deion Broxton became an instant social media meme due to his reaction to seeing bison approach him as he attempted to deliver his report. Now, a year later, Braxton opened up on Twitter on the anniversary to talk about how he had been struggling to get news gigs prior.

“A year later. I get tired of talking about this video. But it’s a reminder of my journey. I couldn’t get a job on TV because of my hood/Baltimore accent,” Braxton shared. “I spent thousands on a speech coach. Fast forward, this week I learned I won an award from the Iowa Broadcast News Association.”

This feel-good moment prompted many to congratulate Braxton for his accomplishment and thanked him for making a moment that ended up meaning a lot to some people. Check out some positive messages to Braxton below.