People Are Bringing Up Pumbaa From 'Lion King’ After Video Showing Man Get Attacked by Warthog Goes Viral
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The Internet is having a field day after someone was attacked by a warthog after apparently thinking it'd be like Pumbaa from 'The Lion King.'Jose Martinez
Life
Wildlife Near Glastonbury Festival at Risk From Public Urination Containing Cocaine and MDMA, Study Finds
Environmentally damaging levels of drugs, including cocaine and MDMA, have been found in the river running through the festival site, according to a study.Brad Callas
A woman has been banned from a Belgian zoo because officials think her relationship with a chimpanzee is bad for the animal's socialization.Gavin Evans
A 10-foot-long python surprised a shopper (who also happened to be a trained snake catcher) when it emerged from a shelf at an Australian supermarket.Gavin Evans