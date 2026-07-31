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Isabel Klee attends Best Friends Animal Society’s Benefit to Save Them All on October 20, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

TikToker Isabel Klee and Her Foster Dogs Are Getting a TV Show

From viral foster dog videos to a new memoir and TV deal, Klee’s rescue work is heading to the screen.

Holly Riordan121 days ago
Highstarlavista wearing sunglasses and a red cap sits next to a small goat decorated with a blue tinsel and red bow.
Music

Nigerian Rapper Sparks Animal Cruelty Outrage After Dragging Goat Across Concert Stage

Footage of Highstarlavista dragging a distressed goat during a live performance has ignited widespread outrage

Mark Elibert221 days ago
Racoon
Life

'Hissing' Raccoon Fell on Dining Room Table at Wisconsin Resort — And There's Video

A raccoon tumbled through the ceiling at the Grand Geneva resort in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Jessica Mcbride231 days ago
A brown dog sleeping on a bed with green sheets, sunlight streaming through a window.
Life

Man Rescues 9 Senior Dogs After Losing His Own Immediate Family

Steve Greig of Denver, Colorado, has adopted nine senior dogs, doing everything possible to give them a good life.

Helen Storms240 days ago
50 Cent smiling on stage wearing a patterned shirt and cap; Jay-Z in sunglasses and black coat at an outdoor event.
Music

50 Cent Posts Drawing of Jay-Z With Camel-Like Face: ‘Please Stop Sending Me Stuff Like This'

Fifty also recently made a joke about Hov not being in the Diddy doc.

Alex Ocho241 days ago
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bull shark
Life

Female Tourist Killed by 9-Foot Bull Shark While Using GoPro to Film Dolphins

A Swiss tourist named Livia Muhlheim was killed by a large shark despite heroic efforts by her boyfriend to save her.

Jessica Mcbride252 days ago
Black Bear
Pop Culture

Watch Black Bear Chase 11-Year-Old Boy Into Pennsylvania Family Dollar Store

"It was definitely a crazy experience," the boy said.

Trey Alston261 days ago
Jeff Goldblum, wearing glasses and a green outfit, smiles at an event with a colorful background.
Pop Culture

Jeff Goldblum Says His 'Wicked' Role Inspired Him to Quit Eating Meat: ‘It Changed Me'

The actor revealed that portraying the Wizard of Oz and exploring the film's animal cruelty storyline led him to stop eating meat and poultry.

Alex Ocho270 days ago
Fulton County Sheriff's Office/Jaheim performs on stage during The Love Hard Tour at Toyota Center on March 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Music

Jaheim Again Charged With Animal Cruelty, Accused of Leaving Dogs in Unsanitary Conditions

The R&B singer was accused of endangering six dogs in his Atlanta home.

Jaelani Turner-Williams437 days ago
Adam Sandler performing on stage, wearing a red and blue jacket, holding a microphone.
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler Pays Tribute to 'Old Friend' Morris the Alligator After 'Happy Gilmore' Star Dies

The reptile lived out his final years at a Colorado gator farm after retiring in 2006.

Alex Ocho449 days ago
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A raccoon holding a tool inside a cluttered vehicle, near the steering wheel.
Life

Video Shows Pet Raccoon Attempting to Smoke Meth During Police Traffic Stop in Ohio

A woman faces multiple charges after a raccoon was found with a glass pipe in her vehicle.

Alex Ocho456 days ago
Man in a black tank top and green hat holding a chicken in a movie theater, with text: "Bringing a real chicken into the Minecraft movie."
Pop Culture

A Minecraft Movie’ Screening Ends in Chaos After Attendee Shows Up With Live Chicken

The viral "chicken jockey" moment in the film had one fan taking things a step too far.

Alex Ocho484 days ago
A black dog with a white chest stands in a doorway, framed by red-painted wood, looking curiously into the distance.
Life

Woman Arrested After Sharing Video of Alleged Sexual Acts Involving Her Dog

Logan Guminski allegedly admitted to detectives that she previously engaged in a sexual activity with another dog.

Jose Martinez490 days ago
Stock photo
Life

Man Recovering After He 'Leapt' Onto Polar Bear to Protect Wife During Attack in Canada

A polar bear reportedly "lunged" at the woman in the couple's driveway when she and her husband were attempting to locate her dogs.

Jaelani Turner-Williams608 days ago
Peanut the Squirrel
Pop Culture

Peanut the Squirrel Euthanized Following Raid

The social media sensation was seized during a raid and was thought to have rabies.

Trey Alston642 days ago
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Split image. Left: Spirit Airlines plane. Right: Rat behind glass panel on plane.
Life

Spirit Airlines Passengers Shocked to Spot ‘Super Rat’ Running in Cabin During Flight

The rodent made an unexpected appearance during a flight to Los Angeles.

Alex Ocho653 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Lily Allen attends the Burberry Winter 2024 show during London Fashion Week on February 19, 2024 in London, England.
Music

Lily Allen Responds to 'Shame' Around Rehoming Dog That Ate Her Family's Passports: 'We Didn't Abandon Her'

Allen defended herself against PETA after sharing a story about her former dog on BBC podcast 'Miss Me?'

Jaelani Turner-Williams710 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert holds a baby pig while smiling, and an unidentified person holds a coatimundi. The image is likely discussing pets or animals within a music-related context
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Smiling Ear to Ear After Purchasing Piglet at Exotic Pet Store

The rapper was in search of the pig the minute they landed in New Jersey.

Mark Elibert749 days ago

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