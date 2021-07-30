Suicide Squad director David Ayer shared a lengthy message Thursday after Screen Daily’s Tim Grierson delivered a not-so-subtle jab at his 2016 film after viewing James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

“I put my life into Suicide Squad,” Ayer wrote. “I made something amazing – My cut is [an] intricate and emotional journey with some ‘bad people’ who are sh*t on and discarded (a theme that resonates in my soul). The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again.”

“The studio cut is not my movie. Read that again,” he continued. “And my cut is not the 10 week director’s cut – It’s a fully mature edit by Lee Smith standing on the incredibly [sic] work by John Gilroy. It’s all Steven Price’s brilliant score, with not a single radio song in the whole thing. It has traditional character arcs, amazing performances, a solid 3rd Act resolution.”

In March, Ayer spoke with Entertainment Weekly in wake of the release of the Snyder Cut, and he applauded Warner Bros. for “having the courage” to embrace the outcry for an alternate version of Justice League.

“There’s room for different things, different versions, different assets being shared with the audience,” he said. “I think it just helps strengthen the community. But absolute credit to Warner Bros. for supporting Zack [Snyder] and having the courage to explore that.”

Ayer said that only a “handful of people” have seen his cut of Suicide Squad.

Even though critics and audiences will continue to pit Ayer’s version against Gunn’s, the Suicide Squad director is nothing but supportive of Gunn, Warner Bros., and the continuation of the franchise.

“I’m so proud of James and excited for the success that’s coming. I support WB and am thrilled the franchise is getting the legs it needs,” he wrote. “I’m rooting for everyone, the cast, the crew. Every movie is a miracle. And Jame’s brilliant work will be the miracle of miracles.”

Ayer’s statement has been met with support from Gunn and Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan.