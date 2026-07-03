David Ayer

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Jared Leto and David Ayer at a signing for 'Suicide Squad' at Comic-Con 2016.
Pop Culture

David Ayer Revives Calls to '#ReleaseTheAyerCut' of 'Suicide Squad' With Picture of Jared Leto as Joker

The director of 2016’s 'Suicide Squad has revived calls for a cut of the film without studio meddling after he shared a photo of Jared Leto as the Joker.

Joe Price1717 days ago
David Ayer attends the European Premeire of 'Bright.'
Pop Culture

David Ayer Blasts 2016 'Suicide Squad' Studio Cut, Says It's 'Not My Movie'

David Ayer issued a lengthy statement defending his heavily criticized version of ‘Suicide Squad’ in wake of early reviews of James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad.’

Jose Martinez1815 days ago
Joel Kinnaman
Pop Culture

Joel Kinnaman Says First ‘Suicide Squad’ Movie Didn't Meet Expectations

In an interview with 'Variety,' Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) says the first 'Suicide Squad' film "didn’t feel like the movie that we hoped we were going to make."

Gavin Evans1871 days ago
David Ayer
Pop Culture

David Ayer Says His Version of ‘Suicide Squad’ Was a ‘Heartfelt Drama’ That Got ‘Ripped to Pieces’ by Studio Execs

Director David Ayer told 'EW' that his unreleased cut of 'Suicide Squad' was "an amazing movie" that "just scared the sh*t out of executives."

Gavin Evans1935 days ago
The cast of 'Suicide Squad'
Pop Culture

#ReleaseTheAyerCut Trends After WarnerMedia Studios CEO Comments on 'Suicide Squad'

Fans are asking for DC to #ReleaseTheAyerCut, a.k.a. David Ayer's version of 2016's 'Suicide Squad,' after apparent confirmation that such a version exists.

Gavin Evans1944 days ago
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shia
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Fans Are Loving the Extensive Ink He Got for 'Tax Collector' Role

Shia LaBeouf co-stars in next month's 'The Tax Collector,' written and directed by David Ayer, as one half of a duo of crime boss tax collectors.

Trace William Cowen2200 days ago
shia
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf and David Ayer Together Again in First 'Tax Collector' Trailer

LaBeouf's first new movie since bagging back-to-back critical successes in 2019 sees the actor/performance artist reteaming with the 'Fury' director.

Trace William Cowen2208 days ago
suicide squad
Pop Culture

'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Says There's an 'Ayer Cut' of the Film

Less than a week after the official announcement of the 'Snyder Cut,' director David Ayer has suggested there's an 'Ayer Cut' of 'Suicide Squad.'

Joe Price2245 days ago
David Ayer and Margot Robbie
Pop Culture

'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Responds to Criticism Over Harley Quinn Portrayal

David Ayer, the director and writer behind 2016's 'Suicide Squad​​​​​​​,' has addressed criticism over how he portrayed Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. 

Joe Price2280 days ago
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David Ayer
Pop Culture

'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Laments How the Film Turned Out

While 2016's 'Suicide Squad' was a commercial success, the comic book movie was plagued by negative reviews.

Joe Price2448 days ago
joel edgerton will smith
Pop Culture

Your 'Bright' Reviews Didn't Dim Joel Edgerton's Excitement for the Sequel At All

The co-star of Netflix's new franchise wants to see the 'Birght 2' go beyond Los Angeles.

Victoria L. Johnson3061 days ago
Joel Kinnaman at Comic Con for 'Suicide Squad' in 2016.
Pop Culture

'Suicide Squad' Star Joel Kinnaman on Why the First Movie Was Bad and How to Fix Sequel

“I think when we do the second one I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a more grounded version of the film.”

juliarp3089 days ago
bright cast
Pop Culture

Critics are Calling Netflix's 'Bright' The Worst Movie of 2017

Netflix might have a major flop on their hands.

NoraGrayceOrosz3130 days ago

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