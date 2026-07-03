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David Ayer Revives Calls to '#ReleaseTheAyerCut' of 'Suicide Squad' With Picture of Jared Leto as Joker
The director of 2016’s 'Suicide Squad has revived calls for a cut of the film without studio meddling after he shared a photo of Jared Leto as the Joker.
David Ayer Blasts 2016 'Suicide Squad' Studio Cut, Says It's 'Not My Movie'
David Ayer issued a lengthy statement defending his heavily criticized version of ‘Suicide Squad’ in wake of early reviews of James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad.’
Joel Kinnaman Says First ‘Suicide Squad’ Movie Didn't Meet Expectations
In an interview with 'Variety,' Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) says the first 'Suicide Squad' film "didn’t feel like the movie that we hoped we were going to make."
David Ayer Says His Version of ‘Suicide Squad’ Was a ‘Heartfelt Drama’ That Got ‘Ripped to Pieces’ by Studio Execs
Director David Ayer told 'EW' that his unreleased cut of 'Suicide Squad' was "an amazing movie" that "just scared the sh*t out of executives."
#ReleaseTheAyerCut Trends After WarnerMedia Studios CEO Comments on 'Suicide Squad'
Fans are asking for DC to #ReleaseTheAyerCut, a.k.a. David Ayer's version of 2016's 'Suicide Squad,' after apparent confirmation that such a version exists.
Shia LaBeouf Fans Are Loving the Extensive Ink He Got for 'Tax Collector' Role
Shia LaBeouf co-stars in next month's 'The Tax Collector,' written and directed by David Ayer, as one half of a duo of crime boss tax collectors.
Shia LaBeouf and David Ayer Together Again in First 'Tax Collector' Trailer
LaBeouf's first new movie since bagging back-to-back critical successes in 2019 sees the actor/performance artist reteaming with the 'Fury' director.
'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Says There's an 'Ayer Cut' of the Film
Less than a week after the official announcement of the 'Snyder Cut,' director David Ayer has suggested there's an 'Ayer Cut' of 'Suicide Squad.'
'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Responds to Criticism Over Harley Quinn Portrayal
David Ayer, the director and writer behind 2016's 'Suicide Squad,' has addressed criticism over how he portrayed Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn.
'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Apologizes Again for Saying 'F*ck Marvel' Years Ago
The "F*ck Marvel" saga continues, somehow.
'Suicide Squad' Director David Ayer Laments How the Film Turned Out
While 2016's 'Suicide Squad' was a commercial success, the comic book movie was plagued by negative reviews.
Your 'Bright' Reviews Didn't Dim Joel Edgerton's Excitement for the Sequel At All
The co-star of Netflix's new franchise wants to see the 'Birght 2' go beyond Los Angeles.
'Suicide Squad' Star Joel Kinnaman on Why the First Movie Was Bad and How to Fix Sequel
“I think when we do the second one I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a more grounded version of the film.”
Critics are Calling Netflix's 'Bright' The Worst Movie of 2017
Netflix might have a major flop on their hands.