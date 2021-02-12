Chappelle’s Show is coming back on Netflix with the blessing of its creator on Feb. 12.

Dave Chappelle made the announcement at the end of a clip from a performance he did at Stubb’s Bar-B-Q in Austin, Texas and thanked Netflix head Ted Sarandos for removing the show at his request back in November. HBO Max soon followed suit and pulled the popular comedy series.

In the new ten minute clip, which is titled “Redemption Song,” Chappelle said that he was also able to renegotiate his deal with ViacomCBS.

“I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did,” Chappelle said. “You made that show worthless because without your eyes it’s nothing. And when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.”

Chappelle previously pointed out that he receives no compensation when the series is streamed due to an agreement he signed with ViacomCBS in an 18-minute-long clip he posted to Instagram in late November of 2020. That will no longer be the case.

Elsewhere in the new “Redemption Song” clip, Chappelle talked about getting and recovering from COVID-19, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and more.

Check out the new clip below.