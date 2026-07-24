Viacomcbs

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Xzibit attends the "The DOC" premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival
Pop Culture

Xzibit Says Says He’s Owed Money for ‘Pimp My Ride,' Threatens Legal Action (UPDATE)

Xzibit publicly alleged that Viacom CBS owes him a substantial amount of money from the success of his hit show Pimp My Ride, which ran from 2004-2007 on MTV.

Joe Price1487 days ago
Idris Elba onstage during The Music Industry Trust Awards at The Grosvenor House Hotel
Pop Culture

Paramount Announces 'Knuckles' Series Starring Idris Elba, Third 'Sonic' Film

With Knuckles set to appear in the upcoming 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2,' Paramount has already decided to give the beloved character his own series.  ​​​​

Brenton Blanchet1621 days ago
Alvin and the Chipmunks arrive at movie premiere
Pop Culture

‘Alvin and the Chipmunks’ Owner Reportedly Shopping Franchise for $300 Million

Bagdasarian Productions, the owner of the 'Alvin and The Chipmunks' franchise, is on the hunt for a potential buyer, and is asking for a total of $300 million.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1726 days ago
spongebob
Pop Culture

Viacom Sues SpongeBob-Themed Pop-Up Bar for Trademark Infringement

A Houston pop-up restaurant called the Rusty Krab is being sued by Viacom for using its 'SpongeBob SquarePants trademarks without permission.

Jordan Rose1808 days ago
trey-parker-matt-stone
Pop Culture

‘South Park’ to Get 14 Movies and Stay on Air Through 2027 as Part of Reported $900 Million Deal

Co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have signed a huge deal that will keep 'South Park' on the air until at least 2027 and see 14 movies made for streaming.

Joe Price1815 days ago
Advertisement
avatar last airbender studio film
Pop Culture

Nickelodeon Announces 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Animated Film and Plans to Expand Franchise

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko will head up a new studio tasked with creating more content for the franchise.

Abel Shifferaw1977 days ago
Yo! MTV Raps
Music

'Yo! MTV Raps,' 'Unplugged,' and VH1's 'Behind the Music' Will Return on Paramount+

The Paramount+ streaming service is launching on March 4 and with it comes the return of several iconic music shows including 'Yo! MTV Raps.'

Xavier Hamilton1977 days ago
dave chappelle stand up post covid
Pop Culture

Dave Chappelle Announces 'Chappelle's Show' Is Returning to Netflix in New Clip

In a new clip, which is titled “Redemption Song,” Chappelle says he was able to renegotiate his deal with ViacomCBS after asking fans to boycott the show.

Abel Shifferaw1990 days ago
nick cannon wild n out back
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon and ViacomCBS Reunite for 'Wild 'N Out' Following Apology for Anti-Semitic Remarks

Nick Cannon and ViacomCBS have worked out their differences, meaning the TV personality will return to production on his hit show 'Wild 'N Out.'

Jose Martinez1997 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App