Michael Che, fresh off the controversy surrounding multiple instances of the SNL star taking the time to publicly lament less-than-perfect reviews for his new HBO Max series, (virtually) stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night. During the interview, Che’s decision to call out writers who recently reviewed the show was not discussed, though viewers were treated with repeated interruptions from Dave Chappelle.

Practically as soon as the interview began, Chappelle entered the frame holding up a vinyl of his new Luminary podcast The Midnight Miracle, which he co-hosts with Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey. As Che explained, he’s currently in Ohio for another round of Chappelle’s cornfield stand-up shows, which have become a staple in the pandemic era.

After Che joked that Chappelle has him staying in an ancient hotel, Chappelle again entered the frame to urge Kimmel to pay a visit, adding that it’s a “lovely” facility where he once saw “Colonel Sanders’ ghost.”

Later, Chappelle again broke into Che’s interview to reflect on the impact these shows have had on the local community.

“We love doing it,” he said. “It’s something the whole community looks forward to. … Wonderful commentary, some of the best jokes that I think anyone would ever hear at a time when people really needed to hear them. And I think timing is everything and it meant a lot.”

Watch the full video of Chappelle repeatedly (and hilariously) interrupting Che’s discussion with Kimmel, at one point doing so to recall gifting Diddy a Sean John sweatsuit for his birthday during the Chappelle’s Show era, up top.

As announced in May, Chappelle’s new documentary—directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar—is the closing night film of the 2021 edition of the Tribeca Festival. The doc, premiering June 19, follows Chappelle as he provides the Ohio community he calls home with economic and comic relief during the pandemic.