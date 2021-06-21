Concerts returned to New York City on Sunday when Foo Fighters played the first full-capacity crowd show at Madison Square Garden since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the show, which required those who attended to show proof of their vaccination, was met with anti-vax protests, that didn’t stop Dave Chappelle from making a surprise appearance.

The comedian, who just recently closed out the Tribeca Film Festival with a surprise 30-minute concert with Fat Joe and Ghostface Killah, flexed his singing voice alongside the Foo Fighters. Chappelle performed a cover of Radiohead’s breakthrough single “Creep,” bringing his distinctive delivery to the track, which Radiohead themselves don’t even like to perform.

“Welcome back, New York City,” he said as he took a bow and left the stage. Chappelle previously hosted a Saturday Night Live episode last year in which Foo Fighters were the musical guest.

Despite the crowd’s enthusiasm for the show, many were less than pleased with the proof of vaccination requirement. When the show was announced earlier this month, NME pointed out that anti-vaccine Foo Fighters fans said they would boycott the band for their stance. Anti-vaxx Protesters did turn up with signs outside of the show, presumably because they have nothing better to do.

Watch Dave Chappelle cover Radiohead’s 1992 single above.