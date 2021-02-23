Get Out remains one of Daniel Kaluuya’s biggest films to date. And yet the leading man wasn’t even invited to the movie’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

In a new interview on the Graham Norton Show, Kaluuya explained that he was in Atlanta shooting scenes for Black Panther when Get Out was set to have its early 2017 debut at Sundance. He made sure to clear his schedule for the event but said he never received an invitation and instead spent the night in bed.

“On the Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black] Panther,” he said. “I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, ‘I really wanna do it.’ And then just didn’t get the invite. I wasn’t invited, so I was just in my bed—someone texted me, ‘It’s done really well.’”

“I don’t ask questions,” Kaluuya added. “You don’t wanna be in a place that you don’t feel wanted.”

Kaluuya also touched on the second installment of Black Panther and discussed the loss of Chadwick Boseman. “We’re gonna have to honor him and give as much to his legacy as much as he gave to us, ’cause he gave us everything. Stayed here to give us everything. An incredible man, an incredible soul.”

Get Out was a massive, culture-shifting hit from producer, director, and writer Jordan Peele. At the 2018 Oscars, the film earned four nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Actor for Kaluuya.