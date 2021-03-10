The CW has found its main cast for The Powerpuff Girls live-action reboot pilot.

As reported by Deadline, the network has tapped Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault to portray the superhero sisters Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, respectively. The upcoming project is said to be a much grittier show than the original Cartoon Network animated series, as it will follow a Powerpuff Girls as “disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime fighting.”

The pilot was written by Academy Award-winner Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier, and will be directed by Maggie Kiley.

Bennet is best known for her role as Daisy Johnson in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D; she’s also appeared in series like Nashville and the IFC sketch show The Birthday Boys.

Cameron won a 2018 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Series for her role on Disney’s Liv & Maddie. She’s also appeared in Descendants, Shameless, and NBC’s Hairspray Live!

Perrault was most recently seen in Alanis Morissette’s Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill. According to Deadline, she was set to join the Hamilton cast prior to the pandemic. If The Powerpuff Girls’ gets the official greenlight, it’ll mark Perrault’s small-screen debut.

Keep it locked for more information about The Powerpuff Girls live-action reboot rolls in.