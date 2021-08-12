Deadline has learned that Courtney Kemp, creator of the wildly popular Starz series Power, has signed a four-year overall deal with Netflix worth a reported eight figures.

Under her End of Episode banner, Kemp will be tasked with creating and developing new projects targeted to a worldwide audience, and the success of these endeavors could push her earnings into the nine figures. Her new Netflix pact marks an end to her overall deal with Lionsgate, parent company of Starz, which she last signed in 2018 and spawned the expansion of the Power universe.

Kemp will reportedly stay onboard as executive producer of the show’s spinoffs, which include Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. “For over 8 years, we have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Courtney A. Kemp and we look forward to continuing that relationship across our multiple Power Universe series,” Starz said in a statement.

According to Deadline, Kemp’s decision to move on Lionsgate is rooted in her desire to pursue new creative opportunities elsewhere, along with the appeal of Netflix’s global reach.

“I am incredibly excited to join the Netflix family, and to continue to develop the kind of entertainment that End of Episode is known for– diverse, multilingual, watercooler, social-media fueled series that pack a serious punch,” Kemp said in a statement. “I am looking forward to working with Bela (Bajaria, head of Global TV at Netflix) and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective that we bring to the table.”

In 2017, Netflix reportedly shelled out $100 million to lure Shonda Rhimes, and an astounding $300 million to get Ryan Murphy to come aboard the following year. Kenya Barris walked away from his $100 million deal with the streaming service earlier this year, and joined BET. “The stuff I want to do is a little bit more edgy, a little more highbrow, a little more heady, and I think Netflix wants down the middle… Netflix became CBS,” Barris told The Hollywood Reporter.