It looks like we won’t be seeing Cara Dune hanging around the frontier of Star Wars’ galaxy far, far away. According The Hollywood Reporter, Lucasfilm has no plans to recast the role, after Gina Carano’s controversial social media posts got her axed from The Mandalorian.

In a larger story about Disney’s decision to oust Carano following a social media post that compared being a Republican in the U.S. to being Jewish in the years leading up to the Holocaust, THR cited an anonymous Lucasfilm source who said the company isn’t looking for a new Dune. Carano was expected to star in an upcoming spinoff of the popular series (which some believe was the upcoming Rangers of the New Republic), and was meant to appear in a December presentation about the future of the expanded universe of Star Wars.

Either way, Carano has made hay out of her ouster. She teamed up with Ben Shapiro, a conservative best known for being able to talk quickly, to produce a new movie. Carano will produce and star in the project under the umbrella of Shapiro’s The Daily Wire.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams—to develop and produce my own film—come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano said in a statement. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”