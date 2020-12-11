Rumors and speculation had Star Wars fans primed to anticipate some news from Disney’s Investor Day press conference last night. Still, even the most ardent fans couldn’t have expected all the news that broke. In addition to providing new information on previous announcements series, LucasFilm announced five brand new Star Wars-related Disney+ series and a new theatrical movie, charting the future of a galaxy far, far away.

The biggest takeaway seems to be that when it comes to Star Wars stories, not everything has to be about the Jedi. Many of these new projects are new genre shows wrapped up with a Star Wars bow. It’s a refreshing and bold new direction that finally seems to fulfill the promise of exploring a depth and breadth of different tales within this universe.

Below, you’ll find a breakdown of all the news. And, being the resident Star Wars nerd that I am, I couldn’t help but put all that lore to good use by speculating a bit about what we might see from each show once it debuts.