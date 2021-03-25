Britney Spears’ legal dispute with her father, Jamie Spears is ongoing, with the singer most recently reportedly filing a petition asking that Jodi Montgomery become her permanent conservator rather than her father.

This would mean that Jamie would resign from the role, which he’s held since 2008. For years, he was Britney’s co-conservator with Andrew Wallet, who later resigned in 2019, making Jamie her sole conservator. That year, Jamie took a hiatus from being Britney’s conservator but still remained in control of her finances, while Montgomery became an interim conservator of the person, according to NBC News.

The outlet reports that the petition was filed on Tuesday, where Brittney’s lawyer “requested the resignation” of Jamie, with Montgomery permanently assuming the role. In February, a judge rejected Jamie’s objections to how the court-appointed co-conservatorship will be delegated. This came after Bessemer Trust Co. was added as a co-conservator to Britney’s estate in November, which Jamie’s lawyer argued at the time reduced his decision-making power.

In February, the New York Times released its Framing Britney Spears documentary, which discussed the pop singer’s rise to stardom, the pressure from the media, and the conservatorship she ultimately found herself in after she had a public breakdown in 2007.

Spears hasn’t openly addressed the conservatorship since the documentary’s arrival, but her attorney said last month in court that it was “no secret” she didn’t want her father to act as her conservator. She previously touched on the subject in 2019, telling fans, “My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment,” she said. “You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want!”