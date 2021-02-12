A judge rejected objections made by Britney Spears’ father Jamie regarding how her newly court-appointed co-conservatorship will be delegated, Variety reports.

Back in November, Judge Brenda Penny denied Britney’s petition to remove her father as sole conservator, but added Bessemer Trust Co. as a co-conservator over her estate. When this new arrangement was handed down by Penny, Jamie’s lawyer Vivian Thoreen objected to the language of the order, arguing that a co-conservatorship reduced his decision-making power, however, those efforts fell flat.

Speaking about the co-conservatorship, Britney Spears’ attorney Samuel Ingham drove home the idea that this order allows both Jamie and Bessemer “an equal division of responsibility, in the hopes that they would sit down and figure out together the best way to handle this complex estate for the benefit of my client.” Ingham reiterated his client’s desire to eventually pursue ousting Jamie from her conservatorship again, but understands that this circumstance is another conversation for another day, saying, “It’s no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue.”

Despite the court’s dismissal of his objections, Jamie is looking to play nice and work with Bessemer Trust on a budget and investment proposal for his daughter’s estate.

“My client looks forward to working with Bessemer to continue an investment strategy in the best interests of his daughter,” Thoreen said in a statement, per NBC News. “My client Jamie Spears has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney’s conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court.”

The court is scheduled to hold further hearings regarding Spears’ conservatorship on March 17 and April 27.