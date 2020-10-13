In 2020, streaming content is reigning supreme when it comes to entertainment. Original series on platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO, and Hulu make it so that just owning a TV isn’t enough if you want the latest and greatest in television series and even movies. With so many competing platforms and devices, there are more ways than ever to stream and watch content, whether you’re accessing it on your television or watching on your computer. Much of this competition ultimately comes down to personal taste and preference; however, if you don’t know what some of your best options are, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

Part of what contributes to that overwhelming feeling is the fact that while digital content is king, no one electronics brand is the clear winner when it comes to delivering that content to you. Even so, some devices and televisions are better suited to the streaming revolution than others. If you’re working to future-proof yourself a bit and want access to the broadest range of streaming content, here are ten different electronic devices to help you stream more in 2020.

Toshiba TF-43A810U21 43-inch 4K UHD TV

Smart TVs are finally common enough that you can get the features you need to stream without overpaying for the technology. If you’re interested in a name brand television at a good price, the Toshiba TF-43A810U21 is an excellent option. At 43 inches, it might be a bit small for some homes, but if you live in a narrower living space the screen size will offer plenty depending on your viewing angle. As a 4K Ultra HD TV, the picture quality on the TF-43A810U21 is exceptional and will be compatible with your 4K devices and broadcasts to offer stunning clarity with an impressive range of contrast and brightness.

Since this Toshiba television comes with integrated Fire TV capabilities and WiFi connectivity, you can start streaming your favorite shows almost immediately after plugging it in. Powered by a quad-core CPU/Multi-core GPU, you’ll get lightning-fast search results from all your favorite services, including Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Netflix. The included remote is even voice activated, so you won’t have to waste time fumbling with clunky on-screen keyboards when searching for the next hot show to binge.

Crenova Mini Projector

If you’ve always dreamed of having a projector instead of a television, the Crenova mini projector is right up your alley. Appropriate for both outdoor and indoor usage, this 1080p projector offers you the ability to watch high-quality video from your iPhone, Android, or even a TV stick. Throw an outdoor watch party with friends or watch your favorite shows wherever you go with sizes ranging from 33 inches to a whopping 200 inches, or 16 feet! It’s recommended to view the projected images from a distance of at least seven feet.

The projector uses over 4500 lumens to keep your picture bright and clear, whether you’re viewing your content indoors or outdoors. One feature of the Crenova mini projector that many buyers won’t consider when shopping around is how the cooling fans affect sound quality. With a Hi-Fi stereo sound chamber and a noise-canceling cooling system, you’ll be able to hear whatever you’re watching.

Dragon Touch K10 Tablet

When you want to take your streaming series with you and want a device with a larger screen than your smartphone, a tablet can give you the best of both worlds. In terms of size and portability, a tablet is perfect for taking to bed or traveling, but if you’re only intending on using your tablet for streaming, it doesn’t make sense to spend top dollar on an iPad or Microsoft Surface. This is where a device like the Dragon Touch K10 tablet, which runs on Android, is the ideal solution.

Much more affordable than other tablets on the market, the Dragon Touch K10 tablet comes with a 16 GB quad core processor which allows it to operate with lightning speed and responsiveness. Featuring a 10 inch screen and a viewing angle of up to 178 degrees, the K10’s bright display is great for Netflix, Hulu, and any other apps you can download for Android. Plus, since it’s running on Android, if you decide you want to use it for web browsing, you’ll be able to capitalize on a full-featured tablet instead of a watered-down piece of tech.

fireCable Wireless Power Cable

If your go-to device for streaming is an Amazon FireStick or Fire TV Stick, you’re likely tired of having to “waste” an AC outlet on powering the device. Even if you do have an outlet to spare, having extra cables hanging behind or around your television can clutter things up. This is why a more discrete option like the fireCable is a must-have accessory for anyone who uses a Fire Stick, since it lets you use your TV’s USB port as a way to power your media stick rather than needing to run cables to an extension cord or outlet.

Another major benefit of the fireCable is that it’s compatible with other HDMI-centric streaming sticks, too, including Roku and Chromecast. This universality is a major win particularly when you consider how inexpensive the device is. Plus, the manufacturer even offers a money back guarantee, in the off chance that your television’s USB port doesn’t supply enough power to run your streaming stick.

DrillTop TV Antenna Amplifier

Even though consumption of streaming services is up for 2020, the fact remains that many people are still interested in watching a few different events that still occur on network television. The opportunity to watch local news, live sports, the Emmy Awards, Academy Awards, the Grammys, and more all means that having access to the networks which air these events is still worthwhile. If you’re a true cord-cutter or are interested in canceling your current cable subscription, the DrillTop TV antenna amplifier can solve all of your problems.

The DrillTop TV antenna amplifier helps you circumnavigate monthly contracts with a traditional cable provider by helping you find a variety of popular channels within a radius of over 75 miles. Channels like ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, and the Public Broadcasting Station are all within reach when you purchase a DrillTop amplifier. Featuring a slim, compact design, after you plug your antenna amplifier in, it’s easy to hide it underneath your entertainment unit or even behind the television.

Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone

With apps like Twitch and Discord rising in popularity in 2020, the chances are high that you might be interested in a better microphone if you’re doing a lot of streaming and online gaming. The Razer Seiren X USB streaming microphone is professional grade, offering you excellent sound quality at a reasonable price point. Razer has long been respected for its gaming peripherals, and the Seiren X microphone continues in that long line of top-notch products for serious gamers.

Featuring a supercardioid pickup microphone for eliminating background noise, you’re unlikely to get much interference at all when streaming with this microphone, and the built-in shock mount further helps to reduce any unnecessary noise from small bumps to your desk. Plus, with zero latency monitoring, you won’t have to worry about echoes during your stream. Razer called on top Twitch streamers to assist in the design of this microphone, and it definitely shows in both function and form.

Bestisan Sound Bar (2020 Model)

Picture matters when you’re streaming the latest shows, but what would an episode of The Haunting of Hill House or The Haunting of Bly Manor be without the audio quality to make every jump scare truly startle? The 2020 model of Bestisan’s soundbar is the perfect television accessory to give you great sound at an even better price. You can easily operate the sound bar using the included remote or with touch controls on the sound bar itself, which is perfect for when you’re streaming music from Spotify or Apple Music using Bluetooth.

When it comes to audio quality, Bestisan’s sound bar has several features that help it beat out other sound bars at its price point. The sound bar can really fill a room up to 105 dB, thanks to the inclusion of four speakers, two tweeters, two bass reflex tubes, and the ability to connect a subwoofer through a connection port on the bar.

esinkin W29-us Bluetooth Wireless Audio Adapter

If you’ve got existing speakers that you’d like the ability to stream music to, the esinkin W29-us wireless audio adapter is the perfect product for you. Clocking in at just under $25, it’s far less expensive than buying a set of Bluetooth speakers, and is easy-to-use and connect your phone or Bluetooth device to. Regardless of whether you have a traditional powered speaker with A/V receivers that uses RCA connectors or a 3.5mm headphone jack, you’ll be able to use esinkin’s W29-us adapter with ease.

Pairing your device to the esinkin W29-us wireless audio adapter is as simple as the push of a button. Just press a button on the adapter and open up your phone or tablet’s Bluetooth settings and you’ll be good to go in just a few seconds. The adapter works at a range of 30 to 40 feet, so you can even play music from a device in another room without sacrificing sound quality.

Viewow 8" Ring Light with Tripod Stand

If 2020 has you streaming more with friends and family members via video, you may want to give your webcam setup an upgrade to avoid looking washed out or improperly lit. With the Viewow 8” ring light, you’re sure to look your best, even if it’s your third day in a row without a shower. The Viewow 8” ring light comes with three different color options to light you appropriately depending on the scenario. A warm filter, cool filter, and natural filter allow you to switch between color temperatures so you can find the perfect look for the shot.

A major benefit of the Viewow ring light over other options on the market is the inclusion of a unique tripod stand. In addition to holding your light itself, the Viewow tripod can also hold your phone in a rotating clamp with universal compatibility with all smartphones. This gives you a hands-free way to stay well-lit and enjoy your calls, whether you’re talking with your grandma or joining friends for a night of Jackbox games.

ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 Gaming Router

While most of the devices on this list are for engaging in streaming entertainment, each assumes that you’ve already got a reliable internet connection and router. Routers can make a major difference in the quality and consistency of your connection, and if you’re using VR or playing high-end online games it can be a lifesaver to have your own 5GHz network band. Asus’ tri-band router is a seriously impressive router, boasting a 1.8GHz quad-core processor and data rates of up to 5334 Mbps.

All of these features combine to offer serious gamers what matters most to them: raw power. The ROG Rapture GT-AC5300 is so powerful that it can run a basic internet connection as well as a VPN simultaneously. Other exciting tech features of this router include eight gigabit LAN ports and 4x4 802.11ac MU-MIMO technology, all of which combine to offer you flexibility without compromising on speed or security.