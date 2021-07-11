Black Widow has seen the biggest box office debut since the pandemic started.

The Disney and Marvel superhero flick brought in $80 million in the domestic market and $60 million from Disney+ where subscribers could rent it for an additional $30. The Scarlett Johansson-starring film is the first from Marvel to see a simultaneous opening in theaters and on Disney’s streaming service.

In the international box office, Black Widow garnered $78 million in 46 markets, bringing the total global sales to $158 million. However, China has yet to receive a release date for the film, which is one of Marvel’s most important markets.

“It’s incredible to see audiences enjoying Black Widow after two years without a new Marvel Studios film, and this spectacular opening weekend shows just how eager fans have been to see this beloved Avenger in her own story,” Alan Bergman, Chairman, Disney Studios Content, said in a press release.

He continued, “There’s no question it’s been worth the wait. Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson, and the Marvel Studios team have delivered an exceptional film that continues a legacy of creative excellence as the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands and enters a new era.”

Opening weekend projections placed Black Widow in the $140 million range for its global haul. Its $158 million total is impressive, particularly since the MCU movie was slated for a 2020 arrival, which was delayed a number of times due to COVID-19.

“Black Widow’s strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney+,” Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media, and Entertainment Distribution, said in the release.