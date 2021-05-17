During meetings at Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, the convicted sex offender reportedly gave Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates relationship advice regarding his now-former wife Melinda.

In a Sunday article on The Daily Beast, two sources claimed that Epstein gave Gates pointers on what Gates reportedly called a “toxic” marriage to Melinda. The publication reports that the two met dozens of times between 2011 and 2014, in meetings that Bill saw as an escape, as Epstein was also looking to get involved with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“[It’s] not an overstatement. Going to Jeffrey’s was a respite from his marriage. It was a way of getting away from Melinda,” a source reportedly shared.

A spokesperson for Gates told the Daily Beast that the reports were false, saying that he did not seek personal advice from the convicted sex offender or discuss any possible involvement of Jefferey’s in the foundation. The spokesperson also claimed the publication’s “characterization of his meetings with Epstein and others about philanthropy is inaccurate, including who participated.”

“Bill never received or solicited personal advice of any kind from Epstein — on marriage or anything else. Bill never complained about Melinda or his marriage to Epstein,” the spokesperson said.

Previously, the Daily Beast reported that Bill and Melinda met with Epstein at the financier’s townhouse in September 2013, with Melinda being “furious” about the experience. Also this week, a report from The Wall Street Journal read that Bill was at the center of an investigation over an alleged affair with a female employee at Microsoft, as sources claimed.