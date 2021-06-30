Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction has been overturned by Pennsylvania’s highest court, resulting in the comedian being released from prison.

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court said they found that an agreement with a prior prosecutor prevented charging in this case. Per the Associated Press, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court argued testimony from additional accusers in Cosby’s retrial had “tainted” the proceedings, even though a lower court had found the added testimony to be appropriate in showing a pattern of assault.

Gloria Allred, the powerful attorney who represented 33 women who spoke out against the disgraced comedian, called the court’s decision to overturn his conviction “devastating.”

“This decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court today to overturn the conviction of Bill Cosby must be devastating for Bill Cosby’s accusers,” Allred said in a statement, according to Variety. “… Despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision, this was an important fight for justice and even though the court overturned the conviction on technical grounds, it did not vindicate Bill Cosby’s conduct and should not be interpreted as a statement or a finding that he did not engage in the acts of which he has been accused.”

Cosby, 83, has been behind bars for a little over two years in a state prison near Philadelphia. He was convicted of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, who was working for Temple University’s women’s basketball team at the time of the 2004 assault. The three resulting charges for which Cosby was later found guilty were handed down in late 2015. Cosby was ultimately charged mere days before the statute of limitations ran out, with excerpts from a civil case deposition being used against the disgraced comedian during trial.