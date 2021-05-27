Bill Cosby’s petition to receive parole has been denied, TMZ reports.

Cosby, who is 83 years old, went before the Pennsylvania Parole Board earlier this month. During his hearing, a host of factors were weighted against the disgraced comedian which motivated the parole board to deny his release. Of these, were Cosby’s refusal to participate in sex offenders treatment programs and his failure to develop a release plan. But, the heaviest thing levied against him was a negative recommendation from the Department of Corrections.

A representative for the comedian, Andrew Wyatt, told TMZ that Cosby isn’t surprised his parole was denied. Wyatt claims that Cosby was informed by authorities that he wouldn’t be released if he refused to attend the sex offenders treatment programs. Despite the consequences, Cosby still decided not to participate and maintains his innocence.

This decision could be Bill Cosby’s way of betting on himself and refusing to admit that he’s guilty. Per Wyatt, Cosby is still looking to take his case to the Pennsylvania State Supreme where he’s hopeful that his conviction will be vacated and he’ll be granted a new trial. But as of now, he’s serving a 3-to-10 year sentence after being convicted in 2018 for the aggravated indecent assault of Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.