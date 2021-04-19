Stoner movies have made a market of their own beginning in the 1970s, when the original stoner flick hit the big screen. Over time the 1978 pot-loving film Up in Smoke has transitioned from a weeded-up memory to one of High Times' classic weed movies. Have you heard of Cheech and Chong, man? These red-eyed actors paved the way for a steady release of stoner films that no hippie could refuse—not even your mom.

As marijuana has become more accepted and mainstream, more brainless stoner comedies have hit the scene. Just when we thought James Franco couldn’t outshine himself as the quintessential pothead in Pineapple Express, he made a comeback in 2013's This is the End. After getting super high, Seth Rogen and Jay Baruchel hit up an eccentric James Franco house party, where Seth struggles to merge his old and new friends as the world goes to complete shit. An enormous hell hole swallows most of the party, leaving the survivors to fight over weed, a Milky Way, and who’s allowed to jizz in Franco’s place.

For more of a throwback, Harold & Kumar’s weed trilogy remains a “must smoke and see.” Just be warned, there’s equally as much 3D penis as there is cannabis in the most recent installment, 2011's A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas. And speaking of blazing series', as of June 2018, Ice Cube is finishing the script for Last Friday, the fourth film in the Friday franchise. If you want even more of a hip-hop flavor to your stoner movie watch, Redman and Method Man become hip-hop Cheech & Chong in their blazed classic How High. Bring on the blunts.

So if you have the time (because who are you kidding, you have the time), get your munchies ready and watch through these all-time best stoner movies.