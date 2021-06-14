A scene where Batman performs oral sex on Catwoman was scrapped from the third season of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn show. I’m sure if you look around you can find that on a tube site if you really want to see it.

That bit of trivia came out in a recent interview with the creators of that series, which follows Quinn (voiced by Kaley Cuoco), as well as Poison Ivy after the titular character splits with the Joker. It came out in the context of co-creator Justin Halpern talking about the difference between writing for heroes and villains.

“It’s incredibly gratifying and free to be using characters that are considered villains because you just have so much more leeway,” said Halpern. “A perfect example of that is in this third season of Harley [when] we had a moment where Batman was going down on Catwoman. And DC was like, ‘You can’t do that. You absolutely cannot do that.’ They’re like, ‘Heroes don’t do that.’ So, we said, ‘Are you saying heroes are just selfish lovers?’ They were like, ‘No, it’s that we sell consumer toys for heroes. It’s hard to sell a toy if Batman is also going down on someone.’”

While that seems restrictive of the creative process, Halpern and co-creator Patrick Schumacker were sure to heap mounds of praise upon their employers. Specifically, they said the company “has been remarkably supportive of their series and has allowed them to push the envelope numerous times.”

Harley Quinn debuted on DC Universe in late November 2019. It ran two seasons on that service, though following a restructure the upcoming third season will roll out on HBO Max later this year.