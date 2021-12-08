It looks like Armie Hammer might emerge from his sexual assault allegations legally unscathed.

TMZ reports that the LAPD has completed its investigation into the rape allegations against the actor. The case is now sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, with TMZ’s sources saying that Hammer might not be hit with any charges.

Though the LAPD opened its probe nine months ago, the case is said to be not exactly foolproof. EIther the witnesses lack credibility, or there isn’t enough evidence to prove the allegations, per TMZ. Ultimately, it’s up to the DA’s office to decide.

Hammer shut down the accusations after a woman named Effie claimed that he raped her in 2017. She opened up about the alleged incident in a press conference with her lawyer, Gloria Allred, explaining that the assault took place over four hours and that it was extremely violent. Effie also filed a police report.

Hammer explained that Effie was continually reaching out to him and sexting him within the last year. However, Effie’s claims have been backed by other women who say they had similar experiences. The allegations came at a time of major tumult for Hammer, who was swarmed with rumors circulating online that he was both a sexual deviant and a cannibal.

And while he may not face any charges, his career appears to be mostly over, after he was replaced a string of high profile projects over the course of the last year. After leaving the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding earlier this year, Hammer spoke out publicly for the first time since the multiple scandals broke.



“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said in a statement to Variety. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”