Sony announced Wednesday that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play Sergei Kravinoff, better known as Kraven the Hunter, in a solo film scheduled for an early 2023 release, TheWrap reports.

J.C. Chandor, whose previous credits include A Most Violent Year and 2019’s Triple Frontier, has been tapped to direct, while the duo of Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Transformers: The Last Knight and the upcoming Uncharted movie), along with Richard Wenk (The Equalizer) will pen the script.

The upcoming movie marks Taylor-Johnson’s return to the superhero genre in which he played Pietro Maximoff a.k.a. Quicksilver a.k.a. brother of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Evan Peters assumed the role in a few X-Men films as part of Fox’s ownership of the franchise, prior to the Disney acquisition as part of their multi-billion dollar merger.

Taylor-Johnson has reportedly signed on for multiple pictures, meaning Kraven the Hunter will assumably become folded into Sony’s universe of Marvel-licensed characters. Kraven the Hunter is a big game hunter who objects to the use of weapons, and prefers to take down large animals with his bare hands.

His desire to hunt down Spider-Man intensifies after drinking a potion given to him by a voodoo priestess named Calypso, which gives him enhanced physical powers, and slows down the aging process. Kraven the Hunter simply believes that in order to prove himself as the greatest hunter in the world, he must defeat Spider-Man.

The standalone Kraven the Hunter film is slated to be released on Jan. 13, 2023.