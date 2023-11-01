A Timeline of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's Relationship

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are officially engaged after two years of dating.

The pair were first spotted together as a couple in August 2021, sending the Internet into overdrive with many celebrating their iconic pairing and effortless drip. Since then, the couple have adopted New York as their stomping ground, regularly taking the city’s streets together while boasting matching outfits and PDA alike.

Previously, Tatum had been married to his Step Up costar Jenna Dewan for around 10 years. The former couple first started dating in 2006, and tied the knot in 2009. They welcomed their daughter, Everly, in 2013, and ultimately filed for divorce six years later in 2019. Likewise, Kravitz married actor Karl Glusman in 2019, but the two separated only two years later in 2021.

From the start of their rumored relationship to their newly announced engagement, here’s a full timeline of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz ’s relationship.

Rumors swirl that the two are dating

Date: January 2021

Rumors of Tatum and Kravitz’s relationship first began all the way back in January 2021. The pair were working together on Kravitz’s upcoming directorial debut , Pussy Island, sparking rumors of something more. A source denied the relationship to People , saying, “They’re working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating.”

Tatum and Kravitz make their first public appearance together