Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Reportedly Got Engaged

The couple met during the casting process of Kravitz’s upcoming Pussy Island film, where she is making her directorial debut.

Kravitz, 34, previously praised the Magic Mike actor, 43, in a GQ interview for being a “wonderful human.”

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” said the Big Little Lies actress to the publication for its 2022 Men of the Year issue. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.” She added that working together on the film was a good test for their relationship, and they grew even stronger from it.

A source confirmed to People that the couple were dating in the summer of 2021, saying, “Channing is serious about Zoë. It’s not a casual relationship. They have been exclusively for a long time.”

Although he didn’t address their relationship specifically at the time, Tatum described Kravitz as a “perfectionist in the best possible way” during a 2021 interview with Variety.