Yugi and Friends Return to Domino City in New Clip For 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Art Exhibition

The roughly 90-second short runs on the official Yu-Gi-Oh! anime YouTube channel and works several familiar faces back into the frame, with Blue-Eyes White Dragon turning up along the way. The committee behind the anime franchise handled the production as part of the manga's 30th anniversary celebrations.

The official site for the Kazuki Takahashi Original Art Exhibition: YU-GI-OH! ART WORKS has put out a special animated clip with new animation, staged as another gathering in the series' fictional hometown.

Yugi Mutou and his friends are back in Domino City, and this time the reunion is a museum invitation.

Takahashi's series began its run in Weekly Shonen Jump in 1996 and continued through 2004, spawning a trading card game, multiple anime series, games, and toys along the way.

The exhibition itself is billed as the first show centered entirely on the late creator's original artwork. It opens Dec. 12 at Creative Museum Tokyo, on the sixth floor of the Toda Building in Kyobashi, and runs through Feb. 21 of next year.

Inside, Takahashi's work will be laid out across five zones that track the story's progression. More than 370 hand-drawn manga manuscripts will be on display alongside color illustrations produced during and after serialization, reference materials, and sketches, some of it being shown publicly for the first time.

Every ticketed visitor will walk out with a "My Turn!! Double Sticker," a peel-back two-layer design pulled at random from seven versions. A limited ticket tier bundles in "Mark of the King of Duelists," a commemorative set recreating the Egyptian God cards, Slifer the Sky Dragon, Obelisk the Tormentor ,and The Winged Dragon of Ra with special finishes based on the original manga designs.

Applications for the first ticket lottery, covering December admissions only, opened Sept. 14 and closes Sept. 27. Winners will be notified around Oct. 2, with payment due Oct. 6 and tickets issued starting Oct. 10.