Wai Ching Ho, Actress Who Played Villain in ‘Daredevil’ and ‘Iron Fist, Dies at 82

Wai Ching Ho, whose turn as the calculating Madame Gao made her one of the most memorable presences in Marvel's Netflix universe, died at 82 following a stroke.

Actor Perry Yung confirmed the news, writing that Ho had "passed away peacefully after a stroke two days ago," revealing that she died on July 10. Co-stars Peter Shinkoda and Judy Lei also confirmed the loss, per People.

Ho originated the role of Madame Gao in Daredevil in 2015, bringing an understated menace to the crime lord who operated a drug network beneath New York City. She reprised the character in both Iron Fist and The Defenders in 2017, making Gao one of the few antagonists to consistently appear in Netflix‘s MCU shows.

Shinkoda, who played Kagenobu Yoshioka on Daredevil, posted about her death on July 11. "Just lost someone very special to me. She was one of the coolest. Thinking aloud,” he wrote, before adding more in a second post. "I won't ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set. I know wisdom — I'd hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful."