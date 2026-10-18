Taylor Swift Takes Her First Academy Museum Gala Carpet in Custom Dior

Key Takeaways
- Taylor Swift made her first Academy Museum Gala red carpet appearance in a custom blue Dior gown by Jonathan Anderson, styled with Chopard diamonds.
- The gown echoed the Dior couture dress Anderson designed for Swift’s July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce.
- Swift changed into a sparkling cobalt dress for a four-song set featuring “Blank Space,” “Love Story,” and “The Fate of Ophelia” at the gala honoring John Carpenter, Charlize Theron, and Colman Domingo.
Taylor Swift walked her first Academy Museum Gala red carpet Saturday night in a custom Dior gown.
The strapless, pleated blue dress came from Jonathan Anderson and arrived with a beaded bow at the bodice, exaggerated hips, and a train. Joseph Cassell Falconer styled the look with Aquazzura shoes, and Swift wore her hair in a loosely curled, side-swept lob.
Her jewelry came from Chopard's haute joaillerie line: platinum earrings holding 32.40 carats of diamonds, a gold ring set with 5.78 carats, and a platinum and diamond bracelet.
Anderson also designed the custom Dior couture dress Swift wore for her July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce.
At the Academy Museum Gala, Swift eventually traded the gown for a sparkling cobalt dress and took the stage after an introduction from Conan O'Brien.
The icon sang "I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5, backed by background singers and saxophonists, then ran through "Blank Space," "Love Story.” She also debuted her live performance of "The Fate of Ophelia.”
The sixth annual edition of the Rolex-partnered gala marked the museum's fifth anniversary and was co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw. John Carpenter took the Luminary Award, Charlize Theron the Icon Award, and Colman Domingo the Vantage Award.