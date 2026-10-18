Taylor Swift Takes Her First Academy Museum Gala Carpet in Custom Dior

The strapless, pleated blue dress came from Jonathan Anderson and arrived with a beaded bow at the bodice, exaggerated hips, and a train. Joseph Cassell Falconer styled the look with Aquazzura shoes, and Swift wore her hair in a loosely curled, side-swept lob.

Her jewelry came from Chopard's haute joaillerie line: platinum earrings holding 32.40 carats of diamonds, a gold ring set with 5.78 carats, and a platinum and diamond bracelet.

Anderson also designed the custom Dior couture dress Swift wore for her July 3 wedding to Travis Kelce.

At the Academy Museum Gala, Swift eventually traded the gown for a sparkling cobalt dress and took the stage after an introduction from Conan O'Brien.

The icon sang "I Knew It, I Knew You" from Toy Story 5, backed by background singers and saxophonists, then ran through "Blank Space," "Love Story.” She also debuted her live performance of "The Fate of Ophelia.”

The sixth annual edition of the Rolex-partnered gala marked the museum's fifth anniversary and was co-chaired by Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw. John Carpenter took the Luminary Award, Charlize Theron the Icon Award, and Colman Domingo the Vantage Award.