Travis Kelce Reveals How Taylor Swift Motivated Him to Return to the Chiefs

Travis Kelce has officially confirmed that he will be returning to the Kansas City Chiefs for his 14th season in the NFL.

On an episode of the podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, Travis opened up about how he came to this decision. He also discussed the role that his fiancée, Taylor Swift, played in the process.

The episode aired on Wednesday, March 11, the morning after the exciting news broke that Travis would be coming back for a 14th season.

“Yeah, we’re doing it again. It’ll be fun, gonna reunite with my friends,” Travis said as he began the discussion regarding his return.

Jason asked him the question that many fans have been wondering: when did he know “for sure” that he would be coming back?