Tamera Mowry-Housley Opens Up About Not Getting Along With Tia When Living Together

Tamera Mowry-Housley has opened up about the realities of being a celebrity twin and not getting along with your other half.

During a lengthy conversation with the Barely Famous podcast, Mowry-Housley reflected on moving in with Tia and how that impacted their relationship.

“For years, my sister and I lived together,” she said. “One of the hardest transitions of my life being a twin, was that move.”

“When we moved, I remember having lots of arguments,” she continued. “I remember asking Tia, ‘Who the hell are you? Who is this?’ Then she was like, ‘Well, who are you?’ Because we're different.”

Mowry-Housley explained that this happened because they were “evolving into these different human beings.”