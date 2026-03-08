Tamera Mowry-Housley Opens Up About Not Getting Along With Tia When Living Together

Tamera Mowry-Housley has opened up about the realities of being a celebrity twin and not getting along with your other half.
During a lengthy conversation with the Barely Famous podcast, Mowry-Housley reflected on moving in with Tia and how that impacted their relationship.
“For years, my sister and I lived together,” she said. “One of the hardest transitions of my life being a twin, was that move.”
“When we moved, I remember having lots of arguments,” she continued. “I remember asking Tia, ‘Who the hell are you? Who is this?’ Then she was like, ‘Well, who are you?’ Because we're different.”
Mowry-Housley explained that this happened because they were “evolving into these different human beings.”
“We were so used to being the same,” she said. “Then she would force me to be like her, and then I’d force her to be like me. And it was horrible. So then, I remember us having this epiphany, we’re different. You’re the yin to my yang. We actually balance each other out.”
Last October, Mowry-Housley detailed what it was like spending quality time with Tia in New York City. “We had to have some amazing Italian food. We went, of course, shopping, but most importantly, we just bonded,” she said at the time on an episode of Sherri.
She added that the sisters are both “so busy” in their lives so they don’t have much time to hang out.
"We have our own families, but it was good for our souls," said the mother of two. "And I can't wait to see her again. We're going to see each other for Thanksgiving. We're going to go to Disneyland together."