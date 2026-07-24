Latest Stories
Tia Mowry Says She 'Manifested' Her New Boyfriend: 'He's a Wonderful Human Being'
Mowry and her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, divorced in 2023.
Tia Mowry Steps Out in Sheer Lingerie: ‘Maybe I’ve Always Been This Woman’
The ‘Sister, Sister’ star shared a sheer black look alongside a message about identity, reflecting on life after divorce and years in the spotlight as one half of a twin duo.
Tamera Mowry-Housley Opens Up About Not Getting Along With Tia When Living Together
Tamera explained they were evolving into different people.
Tia Mowry Recalls Awkward Encounter With Lenny Kravitz
She remembers not being able to get her words out.
Tamera Mowry Says She 'Bonded' With Sister Tia During New York Trip: 'It Was Good for Our Souls'
The actress said she had a "lovely" time hanging out with her twin sister.
Tia Mowry Addresses ‘Backlash’ for Calling Herself a ‘Single Mom’: ‘I Don’t Have a Partner’
Mowry asked why she received "backlash" for calling herself a "single mom."
Tia and Tamera Mowry Celebrate 47th Birthday With Sweet Posts to One Another
Tia and Tamera Mowry celebrated their 47th birthday on social media.
Tia Mowry Tells Fan How To Overcome ‘Gut-Wrenching Feeling of Divorce'
Mowry announced her split from Cory Hardrict in 2022.
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Not Feeling 'Black Enough' As a Mixed-Race Black Woman
On Juneteenth, the actress shared her experiences as a mixed-race woman.
Tia Mowry on Child Actor 'Pros and Cons': 'Everyone Has an Opinion'
"You're still figuring out who you are," she said.
Tia Mowry Says Blinking Too Much Almost Cost Her Role in ‘The Game’
"I cried because I knew that role was meant for me.”
Tia Mowry Says She’s Finally Comfortable Being Single: ‘I’m Not Scared Anymore’
Tia Mowry divorced Cory Hardict in 2023 after fifteen years of marriage,
Tia Mowry Adjusts to Holidays With 'Mixed Emotions' as Single Mom
The actress and reality television star spent Christmas with her two children, whom she shares with ex-husband Cory Hardict.
Tia Mowry Says She and Sister Tamera Continue to Have 'Special Bond'
The actress clarified that she's on good terms with her sister despite not being as "accessible" to each other now.
Tia Mowry Worries She’s ‘Making the Same Mistakes’ Dating Post-Divorce That She Made in Her Marriage
The actress sought relationship advice from her former 'Sister, Sister' costar Jackeé Harry on 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act.'
Tia Mowry Gets Emotional After Receiving Abnormal Mammogram Results: ‘I Don't Know What to Expect'
The 46-year-old shares an intimate moment when she received a call from her doctor's office about her mammogram test results.
Tia Mowry Says She's Looking to 'Find My Prince Harry' Following Cory Hardrict Divorce
The actress is documenting her return to the dating world in her new series 'Tia Mowry: My Next Act.'
Tia Mowry Explains Why She Didn't Tell Tamera About Her Reality Show: ‘We Don’t Have to Tell Each Other Everything’
'Tia Mowry: My Next Act' debuted on Wetv earlier this month.