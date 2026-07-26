Shelved 'Star Wars: Detours' Will Screen Publicly This Fall

Fourteen years after its first reveal, Star Wars: Detours is getting its public moment.

Seth Green and Matthew Senreich announced at a San Diego Comic-Con panel that a curated selection of episodes from the long-shelved animated parody series will screen at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art when the museum opens in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

"There is going to be a curation of episodes of that show on display for the public," Green told the audience, alongside Senreich and fellow panelists DC President Jim Lee and Lucas Museum Senior Curator Ryan Linkof.

The episodes will screen as part of the museum's "Star Wars in Motion" exhibit, one of roughly 30 exhibits spread across the opening slate.

Green and Senreich, Robot Chicken co-creators and co-founders of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, produced Detours alongside Lucasfilm Animation, with George Lucas serving as an executive producer.