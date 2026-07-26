GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Shelved 'Star Wars: Detours' Will Screen Publicly This Fall

Episodes from the long-shelved animated comedy will debut at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art when it opens Sept. 22 in Los Angeles.

Inside The Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art At San Diego Comic-Con International 2026
Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Fourteen years after its first reveal, Star Wars: Detours is getting its public moment.

Seth Green and Matthew Senreich announced at a San Diego Comic-Con panel that a curated selection of episodes from the long-shelved animated parody series will screen at the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art when the museum opens in Los Angeles on Sept. 22.

"There is going to be a curation of episodes of that show on display for the public," Green told the audience, alongside Senreich and fellow panelists DC President Jim Lee and Lucas Museum Senior Curator Ryan Linkof.

The episodes will screen as part of the museum's "Star Wars in Motion" exhibit, one of roughly 30 exhibits spread across the opening slate.

Green and Senreich, Robot Chicken co-creators and co-founders of Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, produced Detours alongside Lucasfilm Animation, with George Lucas serving as an executive producer.

The show, set between the prequel and original trilogies, assembled a cast that included Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, Seth MacFarlane as Emperor Palpatine, Ahmed Best as Jar Jar Binks, and "Weird Al" Yankovic as bounty hunter 4-LOM.

The series was first unveiled at Star Wars Celebration in 2012, shortly before Disney acquired Lucasfilm. Lucasfilm postponed it in March 2013, citing the decision to move forward with a new trilogy.

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opens Sept. 22 in Los Angeles.

Related Stories

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 28: Joshua Vides' art car is on display at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.
Style

Joshua Vides Exhibit 'Flat Out' Opens at Petersen Automotive Museum

The black comic book-style automotive sketches are on view at the Los Angeles museum until July 7.

Jaelani Turner-Williams39 days ago
Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Marvel Comics Cover
Pop Culture

'Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire"—A Retrospective

Let's go back to a galaxy far, far away with Lucasfilm's 'Shadows of the Empire'

Jamie Iovine14 days ago
Beyoncé holding a Grammy award, wearing a sparkling gold dress and gloves, speaking at a microphone.
Music

Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade: Director’s Cut’ to Screen at Australia’s National Museum

ACMI will screen Kahlil Joseph's rarely-seen version of the 2016 landmark visual album.

Alex Ocho80 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App