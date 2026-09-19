Pop Culture

New 'Pokémon Horizon' Trailer Introduces Loyal Three and Treasures of Ruin

The pokémon originally debuted in 'Pokémon Scarlet and Violet''s DLC.

'Pokémon Horizons.'
YouTube/The Official Pokémon YouTube channel

Key Takeaways

  • A new Pokémon Horizons trailer introduces Ogerpon and the Loyal Three — Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti — from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC.
  • The upcoming arc also brings in Paldea’s Treasures of Ruin: Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu.
  • Pokémon Horizons recently marked its 150th episode with a Pokémon GO event featuring Friede’s goggle-wearing Charmander.

A new Pokémon Horizons trailer has arrived for the upcoming arc of the anime, and it's finally introducing fan-favorite pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Released on Friday (September 18), the brief trailer teases the inclusion of Ogerpon, the Loyal Three (Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti), and the Treasures of Ruin (Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu).

Ogerpon and the Loyal Three originally appeared in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask," while the Treasures of Ruin could be discovered all around the games' world of Paldea.

Pokémon Horizons: The Series premiered in Japan on April 14, 2023, before airing in North America on March 7, 2024.

The team behind the anime recently teamed up with Pokémon GO to celebrate its 150th episode. Starting on September 16, players were able to catch a Charmander wearing goggles from a popular character named Friede.

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