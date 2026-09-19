New 'Pokémon Horizon' Trailer Introduces Loyal Three and Treasures of Ruin

A new Pokémon Horizons trailer has arrived for the upcoming arc of the anime, and it's finally introducing fan-favorite pokémon from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Released on Friday (September 18), the brief trailer teases the inclusion of Ogerpon, the Loyal Three (Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti), and the Treasures of Ruin (Wo-Chien, Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, and Chi-Yu).

Ogerpon and the Loyal Three originally appeared in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC "The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask," while the Treasures of Ruin could be discovered all around the games' world of Paldea.