Latest Stories
Alexander Skarsgård Takes His Abs to the Jungle in New 'Legend of Tarzan' Trailer
This fresh take on the classic tale of 'Tarzan' also stars Margot Robbie, Christoph Waltz, and Samuel L. Jackson.
Amber Rose's 'How to Be a Bad B*tch' Just Landed the Christoph Waltz Cosign
Rose just got the Waltz cosign.
'Spectre' Review: It Me, James Bond
'Spectre' is a sad ending for Daniel Craig's Bond.
Christoph Waltz Says There's 'No Bond Franchise in General'
"That's an abbreviation for marketing people."
Daniel Craig Faces a Perfectly Sinister Christoph Waltz in New 'Spectre' Trailer
Watch Bond do what Bond so often does — drive recklessly, court women, narrowly escape explosions, and brandish weapons.
Christoph Waltz Explains How Terrifying Christmas Is in Austria
Have you ever heard of Krampus?
Nobody Crushes Jazz Hands Like Christopher Walken
Christopher Walken showed off some impressive jazz hands skills last night on "Peter Pan Live."
The Title of the New James Bond Movie Is…
The title, cast, and car for the new James Bond film have been revealed.
No Joke: "Horrible Bosses 2" Is Not a Complete Waste of Time
Though it's unnecessary, "Horrible Bosses 2" is a reasonably funny diversion.
Christoph Waltz Rumoured for Blofeld Role in "Bond 24"
Is Christoph Waltz up for a role as the legendary Bond baddie?
Christoph Waltz Appears to Be the Next Bond Villain
Christoph Waltz has signed on to play a big role in the next Bond movie, likely as the main villain.
Christoph Waltz Makes “Sesame Street” Seem Exceptionally Sad
Christoph Waltz has shown the world that all is not as happy as it seems on "Sesame Street."
The New "Horrible Bosses 2" Trailer Is the Most Cohesive Yet
The second "Horrible Bosses 2" trailer reveals all the key plot details.
Get Your Mind Blown By The First Trailer For Terry Gilliam's "Zero Theorem," Starring Christoph Waltz
This looks like a return to form for the man behind <em>Brazil</em>.
Christoph Waltz Will Be The Evil Employer Of "Horrible Bosses 2"
Chris Pine will play his equally mean son.
Christoph Waltz to Host "Saturday Night Live" Next Month
That's a bingo!
Christoph Waltz May Appear in "The Muppets" Sequel After All
The possibilities!
Ty Burrell To Star In Disney's "Muppets" Sequel
Unfortunately this means that Christoph Waltz is out.