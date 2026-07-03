Christoph Waltz

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Pop Culture

Alexander Skarsgård Takes His Abs to the Jungle in New 'Legend of Tarzan' Trailer

This fresh take on the classic tale of 'Tarzan' also stars Margot Robbie, Christoph Waltz, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Trace William Cowen3775 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Spectre' Review: It Me, James Bond

'Spectre' is a sad ending for Daniel Craig's Bond.

Justin Charity3907 days ago
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Pop Culture

Christoph Waltz Says There's 'No Bond Franchise in General'

"That's an abbreviation for marketing people."

Keishamazing3938 days ago
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Pop Culture

Daniel Craig Faces a Perfectly Sinister Christoph Waltz in New 'Spectre' Trailer

Watch Bond do what Bond so often does — drive recklessly, court women, narrowly escape explosions, and brandish weapons.

Trace William Cowen4014 days ago
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Pop Culture

Christoph Waltz Explains How Terrifying Christmas Is in Austria

Have you ever heard of Krampus?

ianservantes4231 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nobody Crushes Jazz Hands Like Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken showed off some impressive jazz hands skills last night on "Peter Pan Live."

Doug Sibor4243 days ago
Pop Culture

The Title of the New James Bond Movie Is…

The title, cast, and car for the new James Bond film have been revealed.

Doug Sibor4244 days ago
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Pop Culture

No Joke: "Horrible Bosses 2" Is Not a Complete Waste of Time

Though it's unnecessary, "Horrible Bosses 2" is a reasonably funny diversion.

Eric D. Snider4252 days ago
Image via Creative Commons.
Pop Culture

Christoph Waltz Rumoured for Blofeld Role in "Bond 24"

Is Christoph Waltz up for a role as the legendary Bond baddie?

Ewen Hosie4253 days ago
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Pop Culture

Christoph Waltz Appears to Be the Next Bond Villain

Christoph Waltz has signed on to play a big role in the next Bond movie, likely as the main villain.

Doug Sibor4264 days ago
Pop Culture

Christoph Waltz Makes “Sesame Street” Seem Exceptionally Sad

Christoph Waltz has shown the world that all is not as happy as it seems on "Sesame Street."

Doug Sibor4266 days ago
Pop Culture

The New "Horrible Bosses 2" Trailer Is the Most Cohesive Yet

The second "Horrible Bosses 2" trailer reveals all the key plot details.

ianservantes4309 days ago
Pop Culture

Get Your Mind Blown By The First Trailer For Terry Gilliam's "Zero Theorem," Starring Christoph Waltz

This looks like a return to form for the man behind <em>Brazil</em>.

Jason Serafino4555 days ago
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Pop Culture

Christoph Waltz Will Be The Evil Employer Of "Horrible Bosses 2"

Chris Pine will play his equally mean son.

Frazier Tharpe4648 days ago
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Pop Culture

Ty Burrell To Star In Disney's "Muppets" Sequel

Unfortunately this means that Christoph Waltz is out.

Jason Serafino4970 days ago

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