Halfway through the 2026 F1 season, clarity remains hard to come by.

Some suspicions were confirmed: Mercedes? As dominant as feared! Ferrari? Not a complete disappointment! Aston? Even worse off than we could’ve imagined.

But some things you just can’t predict—like Cadillac, the new kid on the grid, firing their team principal; Isack Hadjar giving Red Bull the No2 driver they’ve long hoped for; the year-end desert races in the Middle East moving to—checks notes—Europe. Not that there’ll be any ducking the heat. In F1, the only constant is change and pressure, and there’s plenty of both to account for since we compiled this driver power ranking in the preseason.

With everything still to race for and no insurmountable leads in either the drivers or the constructors championship, here’s where the grid stands now that we have a better sense of how everyone, including Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, measures up—against Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes, of all people. Suffice to say, they’ve come up in the world.

This is the 2026 F1 Driver Power Rankings (Updated).