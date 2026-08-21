Key Takeaways
- Complex updates its 2026 F1 Driver Power Rankings at midseason, with both championships still open and Mercedes emerging as the grid’s dominant force.
- Kimi Antonelli tops the ranking ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen, while George Russell and defending champion Lando Norris round out the top six.
- The countdown covers all 22 drivers, including Red Bull breakout Isack Hadjar, Cadillac veterans Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas, and Aston Martin’s struggling duo.
Halfway through the 2026 F1 season, clarity remains hard to come by.
Some suspicions were confirmed: Mercedes? As dominant as feared! Ferrari? Not a complete disappointment! Aston? Even worse off than we could’ve imagined.
But some things you just can’t predict—like Cadillac, the new kid on the grid, firing their team principal; Isack Hadjar giving Red Bull the No2 driver they’ve long hoped for; the year-end desert races in the Middle East moving to—checks notes—Europe. Not that there’ll be any ducking the heat. In F1, the only constant is change and pressure, and there’s plenty of both to account for since we compiled this driver power ranking in the preseason.
With everything still to race for and no insurmountable leads in either the drivers or the constructors championship, here’s where the grid stands now that we have a better sense of how everyone, including Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, measures up—against Kimi Antonelli and Mercedes, of all people. Suffice to say, they’ve come up in the world.
This is the 2026 F1 Driver Power Rankings (Updated).
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Valtteri Bottas
Age: 36
Last Ranking: 12
Team: Cadillac
F1’s best breakout character in years is back. After playing corporate wingman at Mercedes, where his main job was making Lewis Hamilton look good, Bottas spent two years shepherding a transitioning Alfa Romeo team (now the Audi works squad) before being shown the door after 2024. It looked like that would be the last fans would see of his heroic ’stache and bare sauna-bottom exploits—until news broke that he was returning with F1 upstarts Cadillac. And while it might take the Americans a year or two to find sustainable pace, Bottas ensures the wait won’t be boring.
Lance Stroll
Age: 27
Last Ranking: 22
Team: Aston Martin
F1 sells itself as a meritocracy with carbon-fiber teeth—drivers scrapping with the grid, their teammates, and whichever wunderkind is next in line. So how has the petulant Québécois lasted a decade with three podiums in 190 starts? Easy: Daddy owns the team. The arrival of design deity Adrian Newey was supposed to lift the perennially midfield outfit. Instead, Stroll declares the AMR26 is full seconds off pace, and whispers of reliability woes have sparked “start-and-park” talk while the team sort the fundamentals. This isn’t midfield purgatory; it’s rear-guard action, with F1’s most resilient DNA hire raging at anyone within shouting distance.
Fernando Alonso
Age: 45
Last Ranking: 8
Team: Aston Martin
It’s Groundhog Day for Alonso: after an engine-building partnership with Honda nearly broke his F1 spirit, 11 years later the two-time champion is back with a team struggling to work with Honda again, probably contemplating exit strategies already. (At least McLaren could arrange an IndyCar vacation in 2017.) Like his teammate Stroll, Alonso knows Aston Martin is on the back foot going into 2026—before the Australian Grand Prix, they claimed their shaky car was a “nerve damage” workman’s comp claim waiting to happen—but he has no time for a lost-cause year. With Alonso, the “what-ifs” are unavoidable. No matter the car beneath him, he’ll wring every last ounce of performance from it and make life miserable for his rivals. When all things are equal, few can match his pure talent.
Sergio Pérez
Age: 36
Last Ranking: 10
Team: Cadillac
Red Bull thought they could kill Checo’s career. And yet here he is, back in the game with Cadillac—Mexico’s most successful F1 driver paired with America’s latest F1 project. There’s every reason it could work. Pérez, despite what ex-Red Bull bosses Christian Horner and Helmut Marko persistently claimed, wasn’t just Verstappen’s best teammate to date; he earned that title while driving cars entirely engineered for the Dutchman. In a more collaborative environment with Bottas, a true peer, Pérez finally has the chance to show his real talent—once Cadillac finds its F1 legs, of course.
Esteban Ocon
Age: 29
Last Ranking: 13
Team: Haas
2026 could finally be Ocon’s breakout year. A midfield afterthought despite years of steady, if unspectacular, results, he now has a chance to make waves in a Haas outfit that’s finally gotten its act together. Things aren’t just calmer on the pit wall since Ayao Komatsu replaced foul-mouthed fan favorite Guenther Steiner, but Ferrari actually delivered a power unit with some juice—and the VF‑26 impressed in testing. All signs point to Ocon shedding his deliberately understated persona and unleashing his inner Jean Girard, much to the frustration of championship contenders and their beleaguered strategists.
Nico Hülkenberg
Age: 39
Last Ranking: 17
Team: Audi
Everyone loves the Hulk. Why? Because he’s an incredible talent, the driver’s driver who has endured in the sport for more than 15 years. The emotional climax to last year’s drivers championship wasn’t Lando Norris winning it all by a nose; it was Hülkenberg taking his first ever podium at Silverstone, his rivals genuinely reveling in the moment and his wife and young daughters throwing a surprise party to welcome him home. As the garage leader for Audi’s official F1 debut, Hülkenberg will be weighed down with expectations this year. But if anyone can carry that load, it’s the guy who’s anything but green.
Alex Albon
Age: 30
Last Ranking: 14
Team: Williams
Albon is the grid’s ray of sunshine—the ever-smiling optimist willing to try any race strategy, no matter how long the odds. Need a driver to stretch one set of tires for an entire Grand Prix? Albon’ll take them from last to 10th. Need to milk the fuel tank a few extra laps? Albon’ll lift, coast, and keep the car on track until the pit window opens. His unflagging gameness (those peppery radio outbursts are just a false flag) makes him the perfect pilot for a plucky Williams outfit, which has struggled to compete since the big money hit F1 and risks seeing last year’s midfield gains undone by the new regulations.
Carlos Sainz
Age: 31
Last Ranking: 7
Team: Williams
When Sainz left Ferrari at the end of 2024 to join Williams at the back of the grid, most assumed that would be the last we’d hear from him. And while there were indeed enough rough patches last year to make long for the days when his team was fumbling race wins, Sainz had Williams punching well above their weight. With a third-place finish in Azerbaijan, the first of two podiums last year, Sainz joined four-time world champion Alain Prost on the shortlist of drivers to score podium finishes with McLaren, Ferrari and Williams. It’s why you can never count the Spaniard out, even with Williams also on the back foot to start 2026.
Gabriel Bortoleto
Age: 21
Last Ranking: 19
Team: Audi
Brazilian drivers come into the world with turbochargers bolted between their ventricles, and Bortoleto has proven no exception despite the chaos around him. Thrust into Audi’s long-touted F1 project, he’s had to contend with tetchy cars, engineering musical chairs and one of the most obstinate drivers on the grid in teammate Nico Hülkenberg. That he’s managed to deliver solid midfield scraps and five top-10 finishes rather than a string of retirements is a testament to mettle over metal. With expectations muted again as Audi makes its official series debut this year, Bortoleto might be back to overachieving all over again—but his fit pics stay immaculate.
Ollie Bearman
Age: 21
Last Ranking: 16
Team: Haas
Bearman is your classic F1 noob—a baby-faced assassin who flirts with disaster at every turn, the rookie who failed his first road driving test after rolling through a stop sign. Last year, the Brit had fans holding their breath as he swung from wiping out of contention to racing away from the backmarkers and nabbing points. This year, with experience under his belt and a capable Haas machine beneath him, he should be a bit steadier on track. But that underlying fearlessness? It’s exactly why the cameras keep cutting back to him, and fans can’t look away.
Franco Colapinto
Age: 23
Last Ranking: 20
Team: Alpine
Colapinto’s sophomore F1 campaign was a trial by fire. Alpine signed him as a reserve for 2025, then plugged him in six races deep to replace Jack Doohan and give their rudderless program some direction. The result: Alpine finished dead last in the Constructors’ Championship, with Colapinto contributing zero points in 18 races after scoring five in half as many appearances the season before. Don’t cry for this Argentine, though—he’s still young, talented, and Flavio Briatore, the boss caught kicking him while he was down on Drive to Survive, is off the team. It shows: Alpine’s 2026‑issue battleship looked stable and capable in preseason testing, which could make Colapinto a genuine midfield mover this year.
Pierre Gasly
Age: 30
Last Ranking: 15
Team: Alpine
In the early seasons of Drive to Survive, before the sport’s marquee names took over the spotlight, Gasly was the star—cameras catching his reflex training and immortalizing his surprise Monza win in 2020. But 2025 was a regression year: he missed the podium for only the second time in seven seasons, despite scoring all of Alpine’s points. His grit and defensive wizardry still make him a formidable obstacle on track—but with Alpine struggling to adapt to the 2026 regulations, you have to wonder if the Frenchman will be able to put up as much of a fight this year.
Arvid Lindblad
Age: 19
Last Ranking: 21
Team: Racing Bulls
Speaking of wunderkinds, meet Lindblad: the Indo-Swedish F2 graduate racing under the Union Jack, grinding through Red Bull’s shark‑infested junior program since he was 13. Comparisons to Lando Norris aren’t just tempting—the kid’s just as impatient, the youngest ever to win in F3 and F2. At last year’s Mexico City GP, Red Bull handed him Verstappen’s car for a few practice laps—and the teen lit up the timing board. Two months later, he landed a full-time F1 ride when Isack Hajar was called up to the flagship team for 2026. Watch closely: this rookie’s coming in hot.
Liam Lawson
Age: 24
Last Ranking: 18
Team: Racing Bulls
You can’t keep a good driver down. A promising backup who hustled his way into a permanent seat, Lawson was thrown into perhaps the most daunting assignment in Formula 1: driving the Red Bull car opposite Max Verstappen, a man who famously chews through teammates like Pirelli reds. After a disastrous first two races, Lawson was replaced by Yuki Tsunoda and sent back to the sister team. That he salvaged his season with seven points finishes is a testament to his talent, tenacity and appetite for wheel-to-wheel scrums. With Tsunoda out of the series for now, this Kiwi steps into the role of sentimental underdog and object of fan protection.
Oscar Piastri
Age: 25
Last Ranking: 5
Team: McLaren
It could just as easily have been Piastri kicking off this season as defending champion. At one point, the Aussie held a 31-point lead over Norris—and still had a 14-point cushion with five races to go—before scratchy form and cruel timing turned into Norris’s good fortune. He’ll be replaying that crash in Baku and the disqualification in Las Vegas as McLaren scrap around the midfield this year, wondering whether he’ll ever have as clean a shot at a title again. The upside? He’s still young, hungry and has time to wait for McLaren to bounce back before exploring other options.
Isack Hadjar
Age: 21
Last Ranking: 9
Team: Red Bull
After burning through Tsunoda and Lawson, Hadjar becomes the latest lowercase drive-to-survive contestant to challenge Verstappen at Red Bull, hoping to top Pérez’s beleaguered longevity record. Hadjar’s Racing Bulls season set the rookie standard in 2025, highlighted by his 15th F1 start at the Dutch Grand Prix: after qualifying fourth, the Frenchman held off more experienced rivals on the way to a third-place finish, snapping a four-year podium drought for Red Bull’s sister outfit. Moving up to the main team will bring vastly more pressure, not least from the top man himself. But if Hadjar’s strong preseason effort is any indication, he won’t be backing down.
Lando Norris
Age: 26
Last Ranking: 6
Team: McLaren
The pride of Glastonbury finally fulfilled national expectations, winning his first Drivers’ Championship last year while leading McLaren to a repeat Constructors’ Title. But it was hardly a smooth ride. For a stretch, it looked as if Norris might buckle under pressure — conceding the crown to teammate Oscar Piastri or, worse, leaving the door ajar for Verstappen to sneak through and claim a fifth title.
All the while, Zak Brown and Andreas Stella struggled to keep their drivers racing under those overly friendly “papaya rules,” with race engineer Will Joseph practically pleading with Norris to “do the right thing” and hand Piastri a win in Hungary in exchange for future favors. There shouldn’t be much of that chatter this year. The regulation reset figures to drop McLaren back into the midfield, where any championship-level threat from Norris will be neutralized before the radio diplomacy even begins.
George Russell
Age: 28
Last Ranking: 2
Team: Mercedes
It’s all lining up for ol’ Georgey boy. Despite trailing McLaren and Red Bull in raw pace, the Brit logged a career-high nine podiums in 2025 and won two races—Montreal and Singapore—from pole. This year he gets to do battle in a W17 whose obvious advantages have rivals already petitioning the rule makers for relief. Four years ago, Russell was brought to Mercedes to take the baton from Hamilton and extend the team’s gilded age. This certainly looks like the year King George takes the throne as F1’s monarch. There’s just one problem: the next guy.
Max Verstappen
Age: 28
Last Ranking: 1
Team: Red Bull
I’m hard-pressed to think of an F1 season as impressive as Verstappen’s 2026. He didn’t just sneak into the title hunt late last year, like Jaws at a crowded beach—he put himself in contention for a fifth Drivers’ Championship despite Christian Horner getting sacked midseason and aero-whisperer Adrian Newey defecting to Aston Martin. When it comes to craft, combat,cunning and major changes (this year it’s Ford coming aboard to help with the engine building), everyone else is vying for second place—a fact made crystal clear in testing, as the Flying Dutchman immediately found ways around the new hybrid power unit’s teething quirks. If anyone’s going to win a title this year, they’ll have to get through Max first. He’s F1’s final boss … until someone says otherwise, or he retires before they get the chance.
Charles Leclerc
Age: 28
Last Ranking: 3
Team: Ferrari
While Leclerc has undoubtedly proven himself a force at Ferrari, it’s hard to pinpoint where he’s actually lifted the team. Granted, that’s no easy task for a squad synonymous with bone-headed crunch-time decisions and chronic mismanagement in recent years. Still, the Monégasque’s steady lap times speak more to his ability to insulate himself from chaos than raise the team standard. The gap becomes even more noticeable next to Hamilton, whose experience has helped Ferrari produce battle-ready, regulations-compliant SF‑26. To win a maiden world championship, Leclerc can’t just be another attraction at the circus—he has to be the ringleader.
Lewis Hamilton
Age: 41
Last Ranking: 4
Team: Ferrari
Is this it? The bounce-back year fans have been waiting for since he got done dirty in Abu Dhabi? It certainly feels like Hammer Time is back. In less than three months, the seven-time champion has whipsawed from absorbing the disappointment of his Ferrari debut—the worst season of his career, by his own admission—to gushing about an SF‑26 machine that “carries a bit of my DNA,” a nod to the eight-plus months he spent helping develop the car. With Hamilton’s renewed optimism and the SF‑26’s blistering preseason showing, highlighted by its rotisserie‑inspired rear wing, the hopium is flowing freely—and fans of Hamilton and the trifosi aren’t about to let Ferrari’s history of dashing expectations stop them from getting high on the supply.
Kimi Antonelli
Age: 19
Last Ranking: 11
Team: Mercedes
This ranking might be a bit low. Antonelli is Italian, maddeningly young and a textbook winner with an AI-quick learning curve. His rookie-season clumsiness—not least a first-lap lockup that knocked Verstappen out of the Austrian Grand Prix—was more than balanced out by his brilliant flashes in wheel-to-wheel combat and his three podium finishes in Montreal, São Paulo and Las Vegas. If Mercedes’ W17 machine is as far down the ahead of the pack as rivals speculate it might be, Antonelli would well wind up in a title fight with teammate George Russell.