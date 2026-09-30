Pop Culture

LEGO Launches Toei Animation Partnership With Dragon Ball Set

The 1,764-piece LEGO Icons Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku set arrives Nov. 4, priced at $179.99,

Dragon Ball
(Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • LEGO revealed set 11390, LEGO Icons Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku, as the first product of its new partnership with Toei Animation.
  • The 18+ set costs $179.99 in the U.S. and includes Shenron rising above seven star-printed Dragon Balls alongside a Kid Goku minifigure on his Flying Nimbus cloud.
  • LEGO Insiders can buy the set early on Nov. 1, with general release following on Nov. 4.

LEGO has finally granted the wishes of Dragon Ball fans everywhere, without needing to gather the seven Dragon Balls to do so.

The company revealed a new set, LEGO Icons Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku, as the first product of a new partnership with Toei Animation.

The 18+ set sells for $179.99 in the U.S., £129.99 in the U.K. and €139.99 across Europe, according to LEGO. It puts Shenron mid-ascent above seven Dragon Balls, with a Kid Goku minifigure perched on his Kintoun, the Flying Nimbus cloud.

When assembled, the model clears 12.5 inches high, 9.5 inches long, and 10 inches wide. The seven Dragon Balls are Technic balls printed with stars 1 through 7.

Kid Goku carries his Power Pole and wears a newly printed torso stamped with the Kame logo front and back, plus printed mid-legs, a monkey tail, and blue shoes.

LEGO Insiders get first crack at the set on Nov. 1, with general release on Nov. 4 through LEGO Stores and LEGO.com.

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