LEGO Launches Toei Animation Partnership With Dragon Ball Set

LEGO has finally granted the wishes of Dragon Ball fans everywhere, without needing to gather the seven Dragon Balls to do so.

The company revealed a new set, LEGO Icons Dragon Ball: Shenron & Goku, as the first product of a new partnership with Toei Animation.

The 18+ set sells for $179.99 in the U.S., £129.99 in the U.K. and €139.99 across Europe, according to LEGO. It puts Shenron mid-ascent above seven Dragon Balls, with a Kid Goku minifigure perched on his Kintoun, the Flying Nimbus cloud.